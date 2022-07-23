Did they come back? After rumors of separation, Simone and Simaria release clip in partnership with famous singer

The warning was given: little friend, don’t be fooled, woman! That’s the main message of the new song by Mari Fernandez with Simone and Simaria in a very special partnership entitled “Eu Quero Recair”.

+ Know the latest music news

The musical track talks about when we decide to fall back with that boy problem. Who never?! This song is part of the DVD “Mari Fernandez Ao Vivo em Fortaleza”, released this past Thursday (21), promising to be another great success and hit bubble gum!

“Eu Quero Recair” is also Coleguinhas’ first musical release since Simaria’s departure from the stage. It has not yet been confirmed whether this song is related to the duo’s return. We are in the crowd yes! Check out the clip:

<br> <img src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/b_9yVWUJzS0/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&ssl=1" alt="YouTube video player" data-recalc-dims=1 data-lazy-src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/b_9yVWUJzS0/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&is-pending-load=1#038;ssl=1" srcset= class=" jetpack-lazy-image"><noscript><img class=lazy data-lazy-fallback=1 src="data:image/svg+xml,%3Csvg%20xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg'%20viewBox='0%200%201%201'%3E%3C/svg%3E" data-src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/b_9yVWUJzS0/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&ssl=1" alt="YouTube video player" data-recalc-dims=1></noscript><br> <svg xmlns=http://www.w3.org/2000/svg width=64 height=64 viewbox="0 0 24 24" fill=none stroke=#ffffff stroke-width=2 stroke-linecap=round stroke-linejoin=round class="feather feather-play-circle"><circle cx=12 cy=12 r=10 /><polygon points="10 8 16 12 10 16 10 8"/></svg></p><p> ” src=”https://youtube.com/embed/b_9yVWUJzS0″ title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen><br>

Mari Fernandez tells more details about her partnership with Simone and Simaria

Mari Fernandez is already considered one of the great singers of Brazilian music, in addition to being the great revelation of piseiro, a musical genre derived from forró.

Through a note, the artist revealed details about recording a song with the Coleguinhas: “Simone and Simaria are amazing. I was very happy to count on the participation of the duo in my first audiovisual. It was beautiful to share the stage with them and I’m sure this song will blow up. It is one of the most awaited songs by our fans. I am very grateful to close this important project of my career with a flourish.”

KNOW THE LATEST NEWS FROM THE WORLD OF MUSIC:

+ A year after being arrested for assaulting his ex-wife, how is DJ Ivis’ music career?

+ How was Wesley Safadão’s return to the stage after emergency surgery?

BOMBOU: JOÃO VICENTE says he has already cried during RELATIONSHIPS and VIRALIZES