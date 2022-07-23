Disappearance of Congolese priest who worked in the East Zone of SP: see what is known so far | Sao Paulo

O Congolese priest Quentin Venceslas Kolelawho worked in the São Judas Tadeu Parish, in Tatuapé, East Zone of São Paulo, has been missing since July 3rd.

According to the priest’s colleagues, he reported that he was harassed and mistreated by members of the Congregation of Augustinians of the Assumption (Assumptionists), of which he is a part. This prejudice, according to the parish priests, occurred mainly because Kolela is a foreigner, and motivated him to leave.

despite informed that he was leaving the group, via a text messageand having taken most of his belongings, he was reported missing by the congregation leader, who filed a police report.

O g1 questioned the Congregation of Augustinians of the Assumption (Assumptionists) and the Archdiocese of São Paulo about the accusation of the parish priests. In a statement, the Congregation stated that it “has no knowledge of such facts”. The Archdiocese of SP said that it is in dialogue “to understand what, in fact, happened with the Priest” (read details below).

Here’s what we know so far about the priest’s disappearance:

Kolela was last seen around 11:15 am on July 3, when he left the parish house of São Judas Tadeu Parish, in Tatuapé, for lunch and did not return, according to a statement released by the parish on social media last Friday. fair (15).

Disappearance of a missionary in São Paulo was recorded in Rio de Janeiro

Father Luís Gonzaga da Silva, Superior General of the Assuncionistas in Brazil, recorded the disappearance in a report on July 15th. On Friday (22), another police report was registered by Gonzaga, this time with the São Paulo police.

In an interview with g1, Gonzaga said Kolela sent a message that he was leaving the parish.

“When Kolela left the house, he sent a message saying: ‘I’m leaving the congregation, I’m elsewhere’“, said Gonzaga.

According to parish priests heard by the TV Globo, Kolela was harassed and mistreated by colleagues from the Congregation of Augustinians of the Assumption (Asuncionists), mainly for not speaking Portuguese.

Colleagues from Kolela, who declined to be identified, said that the Congolese reported that he was suffering great psychological pressure and that, as a result, he left the São Judas Tadeu Parish.

The Congregation of Augustinians of the Assumption (Assumptionists) said it “has no knowledge of such facts” (read more below).

Quentin Venceslas Kolela is from Brazzaville, Republic of Congois 40 years old and has been in Brazil since 2020.

He is a member of the Congregation of Augustinians of the Assumption (Assumptionists), a Catholic religious congregation founded in 1845 by a French priest.

What was the reaction of the community after the priest disappeared?

The São Judas Tadeu Parish published on social media the statement of Kolela’s disappearance on the 15th.

In the text, the church asks that clues as to his whereabouts are passed on to the Military Police and does not report that he warned, by message, that he was leaving the congregation.

Publication of the disappearance of Father Quentin Venceslas Kolela, from the São Judas Tadeu Parish, in Tatuapé, East Zone of São Paulo, on social networks

The post had more than 1,400 shares and more than 900 comments on Facebook, most of them cheering for Kolela’s location, but also some questioning the delay in communicating the priest’s disappearance to the community.

“Wow, the parish priests don’t seem to be worried. They don’t say anything, they don’t give any news to the parishioners. There are many worried parishioners”, said one of the faithful.

“Since the 3rd, the priest disappeared and only now they communicate to the residents. My God, have mercy. May he return with health”, said another, in a comment on the post.

What do the Congregation and the Parish of São Judas Tatuapé say?

In an interview with g1Father Gonzaga, leader of the Assumptionists, said he registered Kolela’s disappearance because he expected further communications after his departure.

Gonzaga said that, in a conversation with a delegate friend of his, the suspicion arose that Kolela was not the author of the farewell message.

The leader also stated that the concern is for the well-being of Kolela, who has his residency visa in Brazil brokered by the Congregation of Augustinians of the Assumption, and that he needs to formally communicate his departure from the order, if applicable.

“We want you to find him well. If he doesn’t want to go back to the order, no problem, but let him give satisfaction, which consists of a letter asking for termination. This letter is sent to Rome, who will look at his departure request. That’s how it works,” Gonzaga said.

Asked about accusations that Kolela had been harassed, the Congregation reported on Thursday (21) that it “has no knowledge of such facts”.

In a joint note released on Friday (22)the Congregation of the Augustinians of the Assumption and the parish community of São Judas Tadeu said that the institutions “continue apprehensive in search of news of Father Quentin Venceslas Kolela”.

“All the information we had about the circumstances of her disappearance was communicated to the police authorities investigating the case and with whom we remain committed to collaborating to clarify the facts. So far, we do not know the causes of Father Kolela’s disappearance. and we express our concern for their integrity, after so many days without any contact,” the joint note states.

The group also asks that information about the priest’s whereabouts be communicated to authorities.

“We call on all God’s people and people of good will to join us in prayer, so that this brother of ours may be found safe and in full health. We ask those who may have any new information about the Priest, to communicate the police authorities as soon as possible. May Our Lady of the Assumption and Saint Judas Tadeu intercede for Father Kolela so that the Lord will protect him from all evil”, the note said.

What does the Archdiocese of São Paulo say?

The Archdiocese of São Paulo stated that it “follows with apprehension the case of the disappearance of Father Kolela Quentin Vencelas, missionary of the Congregation of Augustinians of the Assumption (Assumptionists) and collaborator in the São Judas Tadeu Parish, in Tatuapé”.

The institution also said that “through Dom Cícero Alves de França, Auxiliary Bishop and Episcopal Vicar for the Belém Region”, it is “in dialogue with the Congregation, requesting information and measures from the latter with the public authorities to understand what, in fact, , occurred with the Priest”.

“To date, the Archdiocese is unaware of the possible reasons for Father Kolela’s disappearance and asks the Congregation, through its superiors, to carry out the due investigation of any information that helps to elucidate the case. The Archdiocese of São Paulo reiterates its interest for the clarification of the facts and joins the prayers of the Catholic community for news of Father Kolela, in the hope that he is well and that he is located”, he declared.

What do the authorities say?

wanted by g1, the Civil Police of Rio de Janeiro said that “the case was registered at the Delegacia de Descoberta de Paradeiros (DDPA) and forwarded to the Civil Police of the State of São Paulo, which will continue the investigations”.

The Public Security Secretariat (SSP) said in a statement that it had not found any record of Kolela’s disappearance on its system.

Asked about the response of the São Paulo police, the Civil Police of Rio de Janeiro declared, this Friday (22), that “according to the Police Station for Discovery of Whereabouts (DDPA), the copy of the procedure was sent by digital means (and e-mail) to the Homicide and Personal Protection Police Station (DHPP) in São Paulo, on the same day as the registration of disappearance at the DDPA.