DM communicates and Abel may gain unexpected reinforcement for the duel against Internacional

Palmeiras is the symbolic champion of the 1st round of the Brasileirão. The title came after Verdão beat América 1-0, at the Independência stadium, in Minas Gerais, last Thursday night (21). In addition to the triumph, Palestra had the support of Cuiabá, which at the Pantanal Arena drew 1-1 with Atlético Mineiro.

Now, the next mission for Abel Ferreira and his squad is to increase the advantage they have over rivals Atlético Mineiro and Corinthians. For that, Alviverde will have Internacional, at Allianz Parque, next Sunday, while the Minas Gerais team will receive the São Paulo team at Mineirão. In other words, to increase this advantage, it is enough for the rivals to draw and Alviverde beat Colorado in front of their fans.

For the duel against the team from Rio Grande do Sul, Abel Ferreira will have at least the return of left-back Jorge. The winger recovered from trauma to his right knee, worked normally alongside his teammates in the team’s re-presentation this Friday (22), at the Football Academy. Piquerez also went to the field and did light training with the ball and therefore should not be an option for this Sunday’s match at Allianz Parque.

Who is also getting closer and closer to returning is Rafael Navarro. The striker, who recently had a thigh injury, continues his recovery process and has already started his physical transition. Who still doesn’t have a date to return to the lawns is shirt 10 Rony, who was injured during the confrontation between Palmeiras and Fortaleza at Arena Castelão.

The tendency is for Palmeiras to go to the field to face Internacional with the following formation: Weverton; Marcos Rocha, Murilo, Gustavo Gómez and Jorge (Vanderlan); Danilo, Zé Rafael and Gustavo Scarpa and Raphael Veiga; Dudu and Merentiel (Flaco Lopez).