DNA in Coffee Cup Leads to Killer’s Arrest 46 Years After Murder | World

Genetic material found in a coffee cup led the Pennsylvania police to solve a 46-year-old mystery. David Sinopoli was arrested for the murder of Lindy Sue Biechler, who died on December 5, 1975, aged 19.

“This case was solved using DNA and specifically DNA genealogy, and honestly, without that, I don’t know if we would have solved it,” Heather Adams, a Lancaster County prosecutor, told a news conference.

Biechler was found dead by her aunt and uncle in her apartment with a knife stuck in her neck. Investigations later revealed that the young woman had been stabbed 19 times.

At the time, police collected evidence that contained the killer’s DNA, but at the time, genetic tests were not considered reliable enough to be used in criminal cases.

It wasn’t until years later, in 1997, that the police were able to test the underwear worn by Biechler at the time of the murder. Laboratory analysis revealed the genetic profile of a man, as well as traces of semen.

However, the DNA found did not match that of any person registered in the genetic database used by the police. More than two decades passed before authorities sent the evidence to Parabon NanoLabs in 2019.

The new and more sophisticated tests pinpointed the suspect’s physical characteristics, including skin tone, eye color and hair color. Advances in technology also allowed the criminal’s genealogy to be assessed, revealing that he likely had ancestry linked to Gasperina, a town in the Calabria region of southern Italy.

An in-depth survey of the region’s history found that in 1975, around 2,300 people of Italian descent lived in the area. Then, analyzing court records and local press files, the police came up with the name of a man who lived in Biechler’s building and who, until then, had never been considered: David Sinopoli.

“The reality is that David Sinopoli was not on our radar,” Adams said. “None of the hints over the years have suggested him as a possible suspect.”

It was the coffee cup, however, that was the crucial clue to Sinopoli’s arrest.

As they needed concrete evidence to formally charge the American, the police spent days following the suspect, until, before boarding a flight at Philadelphia International Airport, Sinopoli drank a coffee and threw the cup in the trash.

Only then did the authorities get their hands on what they needed. That’s because it was thanks to the DNA present in the cup that the police were able to link Sinopoli to the genetic material found in the victim’s body almost half a century earlier.