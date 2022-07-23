Do you have a payroll loan from the INSS? Know that it is possible to cancel

The payroll loan can be used in many ways, whether to help fulfill a dream or even to pay off debts, however, changes in plans can happen. In this sense, is it possible to go back after requesting the credit? We will briefly explain here if it is possible to cancel the INSS payroll loan (National Social Security Institute).

The payroll loan category is nothing more than an exclusive option for INSS retirees and pensioners, military members of the armed forces and CLT salaried workers from private or public companies. This is a type of loan in which the installments are deducted directly from the payroll or the INSS benefit. Therefore, it is possible to have a greater guarantee of payment of the installments to those who allowed the loan.

Likewise, it is also possible to request the cancellation of the payroll loan from the INSS, because no financial institution can refuse to carry out the discontinuation of the contract. However, it is worth remembering that this termination is not valid for refinancing or credit portability.

Check below how to request the cancellation of the INSS payroll loan:

First, you need to make a cancellation request within 7 calendar days after receiving the amount. Therefore, the financial institution will send a form with the applicant’s identification data and explaining the correct way to return the amount received.

Once this is done, return the payroll loan amount, as directed. Then, the contract signed by the financial institution will be unverbalized within 3 to 6 business days, and it will also be removed from the consumer’s loan statement. It is worth mentioning that only those who requested the loan will be able to carry out the credit cancellation procedure.