Dodô is made official by Fiorentina and says he is excited about the deal with the Italian team

Right-back Dodô is from a new home. The 23-year-old has signed for Fiorentina, from Italy, after three seasons with Shakhtar Donetsk, from Ukraine. The winger showed excitement about the five-year deal with the Florence team and pointed out the reasons for his excitement: the possibility of playing for a heavy shirt like Fiorentina’s and the chance to grow up learning from the Italian school.

Dodô was revealed by Coritiba – the club where he has been training to maintain physical shape since February, after the geopolitical conflict in Ukraine that paralyzed football there. In addition to Coxa, the player defended Vitória de Guimarães, from Portugal. The performances for Shakhtar earned looks from other clubs, but the completion of the exit only happened now. Dodô sees this as a once-in-a-lifetime career opportunity.

“I’m very excited about this deal. I see it as a great opportunity for my career. Italian football is at a very high level, it’s an important school in world football and that’s one of the reasons that excited me the most. to play for a historic shirt like Fiorentina’s. I think I only have to grow and win in this new challenge”, he said projecting the season.

“I want to earn my space. The team has a lot of quality and we have a long season ahead of us. We have the chance to play in the Conference League and that’s one of my goals. I’m looking forward to playing soon and trying to reciprocate what the club proposed to me within field,” he said.

Fiorentina finished the last Italian Serie A in seventh place – a position that secured the club in the next Europa Conference League.