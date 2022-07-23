Does Musk have the power to shake up investments in Twitter and bitcoin?

In one day, billionaire Elon Musk’s electric car maker, Tesla, sells 75% of the bitcoins he had bought and the price of crypto falls. In the other, the currency starts to recover. After all, what is the real influence of the richest man in the world in the digital currency market?

In addition, Twitter just reported a loss of $270 million. According to the social network, the reason for the loss is the frustrated purchase negotiation with the billionaire, who is the richest man in the world.

See what Musk’s influence is on these two investments, the bitcoin cryptocurrency and the Twitter action.

Yesterday, Thursday (21), just over a year after investing in the digital currency, the electric car manufacturer announced that it sold the equivalent of US$ 936 million in Bitcoins. The automaker revealed last year that it had US$ 1.5 billion in cryptocurrency, when it reached a value of more than R$ 340 thousand. The price of bitcoin has retreated and is now trading between R$120 and R$130,000.

Company president Elon Musk explained that “lockdowns” in China against covid motivated the company to sell its digital assets and have more cash on hand to protect itself.

Why did Tesla sell bitcoins? It may be to reinforce the box, as the automaker said. But there could also be another reason, says ayron Ferreira, head of analysis at Titanium asset.

“The value matches what he needs to pay in fines for having undone the Twitter purchase agreement”, says the analyst. In early July, Musk informed the social network that he would not go ahead with the $44 billion purchase of Twitter. And he will have to pay a contractual fine of US$ 1 billion.

Whatever the reason for selling the coins, following the disclosure, the price of the bitcon plummeted. The currency, which had started the day at R$127,000, dropped to R$123. But by midnight on Thursday, there was recovered, again reaching R$ 127 thousand.

“This proves thatitcoin is a strong currency, which is no longer so susceptible tos Musk’s lines”, says Cássio Krupinskpresident of BlockBRwhich trades digital currencies.

Can Musk Influence the Value of Cryptocurrencies? The fact is – whether it’s Musk or Amazon owner Jeff Bezosor even the founder of Meta, Mark Zuckerberg – the cryptocurrency market is always impacted when one of these personalities talks about it.

But of the more than 2,000 existing cryptocurrencies, only a few of them, among them bitcoin and isthereumare better established and thereforeoffer less influences of these comments. That’s what obitcoin tasted yesterday. He shook but came back The line, analyze Krupinsk.

For Ferreira, it was even good what happened to the coin. “Musk proved thatitcoin have liquidity. That when you need to sell, you do it quickly and at the same time”, she says.

So is it worth investing in bitcoin? It might be a good one, marcio loréga, chief analyst of PagBank. But as it is a market that varies a lot, both upwards and for low, it is best to invest an amount that will not be missed if the value of digital assets drops significantly. “This is a very new market. We are seeing it grow. But it still needs to mature a lot”, he says. loréga.

According to him, it is more interesting to buy thinking about the long term. So, what happens to the price of the digital currency when Musk says something ends up being diluted over the years.

Twitter is another story Bitcoin is not the only investment affected by the actions of the world’s richest man. Twitter posted a loss of US$ 270 million in the second quarter of the year and says that one of the reasons for the loss is precisely the frustrated negotiation with Musk.

The company also said it would not hold a conference call with investors about its results – something that publicly traded and publicly traded companies typically do every quarter to keep their shareholders informed.

What is the problem? The billionaire, who owns $228 billion, bought 9.2% of the social network’s shares in April and had intended to buy the platform for $44 billion. About half of that amount, $21 billion, would come from Musk’s own pocket. However, he backed out of the purchase in early July. The company reacted, announcing that it will file a lawsuit against the businessman so that he completes the acquisition. The billionaire says he suspended the purchase because the company did not provide data on the number of fake accounts on the social network.

What was the damage to Twitter? The costs of the negotiation were already high for the network: US$ 33 million. The shares of the social network have already lost 22.9% in value with this story.

And is it worth investing in Twitter? The discount on shares can make the investor believe that this is a good time to buy. But that’s not what analysts say.

For the analyst Guilherme Zanin, from Avenue Capital, the problem is that Twitter’s action was dependent on a single event, the future of this negotiation. The company’s fundamentals, its investments – all of this is in the background, far away. “When that happens, the risk of the asset increases a lot and I don’t advise it. I think it’s difficult to predict what can happen”, he told the UOL in early July, when Musk backed out of the purchase.