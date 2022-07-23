“Don’t stand a chance”

With the recurring problems at Arena Castelão in relation to lighting, Fortaleza received a proposal of R$ 800 thousand to take the first game of the Copa do Brasil, against Fluminense, to the Mané Garrincha stadium, in Brasília. The information was initially given by journalist Marcos Paulo Lima, from Correio Braziliense, and confirmed by Sports THE PEOPLE.

The duel is still without a place defined in the detailed table of the CBF. This Friday, the 22nd, the entity carried out an inspection at the Castelão Arena, and is awaiting the report on the stadium’s lighting to confirm the game at Gigante da Boa Vista.

About the subject









Subscribe to THE POVO+ Get access to all exclusive content, columnists, unlimited access and discounts at stores, pharmacies and more. Sign it

wanted by Sports THE PEOPLE about the proposal received to take the game to Brasília, the president of Fortaleza, Marcelo Paz, confirmed the offer, but denied the possibility of selling the command: “There’s not the slightest chance of us accepting that. The game has to be here. For no money I have no intention of changing our field command”, said the representative.

The first leg against Fluminense, for the Copa do Brasil, is scheduled for next Thursday, 28, at 8:30 pm, and Fortaleza’s expectation is that the confrontation will be confirmed at Arena Castelão.

Questions, Criticism and Suggestions? Talk to us

tags