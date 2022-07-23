Doubt, Doubt or Doubt? Trio seizes chance and becomes option for Pia to “change the game” in the knockout stage | Brazilian Team

Pia Sundhage decided to spare a large part of the starting lineup for Thursday’s match against Peru to end the first phase of the Copa América. Those who entered, for the most part, took the chance in the 6-0 win . And three of them share the same nickname: Duda. They were responsible for one goal each in the confrontation, but, more than that, they made their minutes on the field worthwhile. Duda Sampaio was even praised for the technique in the press conference after the game. With the intensity that the coach asks for, the athlete celebrated the performance.

– I was able to seize the opportunity and defending the national team is an incredible thing. I knew that and that one day I would have the opportunity, everything went well and now it’s time to go all out for the finals – said Duda Sampaio.

Not only was the lineup different this Thursday. The scheme too. Kathellen formed the defense line Letícia Santos and Fê Palermo with Duda Santos and Gabi Portilho helping on the sides in the exit of five. In between, Duda Sampaio appeared with the responsibility of creating the sector. Aligned more with the attack, Duda Francelino commented on this change, but stressed that the team’s differential was the intensity, maintained during the 90 minutes.

– Today we started with a slightly different scheme, as everyone has seen, but she always asks for a lot of intensity not only for me, but for the whole group and this is being the differential of the team – said Duda Francelino.

Duda Santos also lived up to the coach’s expectations. The player stressed that, even in the face of a more fragile opponent, the ball touch was maintained.

– We showed the touch of the ball that we’ve been working hard in training, we show the trust we have in each other, especially in the commission they have in us. I know we have a lot to improve, but today we are to be congratulated – said Duda Santos.

But not only in intensity and tactics lived the Selection this Thursday. The high number of Dudas was the subject of jokes even among the athletes in the locker room.

– We were even joking there that there is a lot of Duda today. We play until it’s Dudinha, Duda Duda and Duda Santos. But the important thing is that the girls are playing well and regardless of which Duda scores goals we are happy – said Debinha.

The team travels this Friday to Bucaramanga. In town, he trains at night at the hotel’s gym. The next commitment for the Copa América is on Tuesday, at 21:00 (Brasília time), for the semifinals of the competition – SporTV broadcasts live, ge follows in real time.

