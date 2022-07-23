‘Dungeons & Dragons’ Movie Will Feature ‘Dragon Cave’ Characters

According to comic bookthe characters of animation ‘dragon cave‘ will make their debut in live action in the movie ‘Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Rebels‘.

For those who don’t know, both the movie and the animation from the 80’s are based on a classic RPG game.

On account of this, the paramount will take the opportunity to pay tribute to the design in the film’s plot, which will feature the participation of Hank, Sheila, Eric, Diana, Presto, Bobby and even Uni, the unicorn that becomes the group’s mascot.

The information was revealed during the studio’s panel at San Diego Comic-Conwhich presented an exclusive clip for the public of the event.

The clip showed Chris Pine and the group of protagonists of the film facing two rival groups in a maze arena full of monsters originating from the games, and one of those groups was the animation one.

Enjoy watching:

For now, it is unknown if Dungeon Master and Avenger will also be present.

With only three seasons, the animation followed a group of children who are transported to a fantasy land, where they receive weapons that give them powers to face the dangers of that unknown realm.

The main conflict of the cartoon was to show that children were never able to return to our world thanks to the villain Avenger. As the attraction ended without an official outcome, several theories emerged about the group’s fate, but nothing has been officially confirmed.

Remembering that the feature is scheduled to premiere in March 2, 2023.

Check out the synopsis and trailer:

“A charming thief and a group of adventurers embark on an epic quest to recover a lost relic – but things turn dangerously murky when they cross paths with the wrong people. ‘Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Rebels’ brings the rich world and vivid spirit of the legendary roleplaying game to the big screen in a hilarious, action-packed adventure.”

Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daleycomedy directors’game night‘ and screenwriters of ‘Spider-Man: Back Home‘ will be responsible for directing and writing.

Chris Pine (‘Star Trek’) will star in the adaptation. The cast will still have Michelle Rodriguez (‘Fast and furious’), Justice Smith (‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’), Hugh Grant (‘The trip’), Regé-Jean Page (‘Birdgerton’) and Sophia Lillis (‘It: The Thing’).

In 2000, a movie adaptation was released, which was slammed by critics and flopped at the box office. Years later, the film won two direct-to-video sequels, which were promptly ignored by the general public.

Created by Gary Gygax and Dave Arnesonthe original game ‘Dungeons & Dragons‘ was first published in 1974.

Don’t forget to watch: