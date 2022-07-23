Easy – and advantageous – exchange in Argentina makes Western Union fall in favor of Brazilian tourists

Founded in 1851, in the State of New York, USA, the Western Union started working with money transfer services more than 150 years ago, in 1871. Since then, it has become a global giant known especially in countries where there are large numbers of migrants, who receive or send money to relatives living abroad. This is why, for example, the company is strong in both the US and Mexico, but has a more discreet presence in Brazil, where the total number of immigrants is relatively low.

The company is also very strong in Argentina – but for another reason, as explained by Ricardo Amaral, president of Western Union Brasil. The company, there, acquired a well-known payment service, Pago Fácil, about 15 years ago. While Western Union has relatively few units in Brazil – there are around ten, in São Paulo, for example – the situation is quite different in the neighboring country: there are 5,000 service points there, from large own stores to counters in kiosks and in supermarkets like Carrefour, for example.

Ricardo Amaral, president of Western Union Brasil, at the company’s office in São Paulo Photograph: Alex Silva / Estadão

In addition, while in Brazil Western Union’s main service is foreign exchange, in Argentina the company handles both money remittances and bill payment, a flow that the company inherited from Pago Fácil. The recent “discovery” of Western Union by the Brazilian as a possibility to exchange currency in Argentina was helped by the possibility of payment via Pix and also because the American company offers an advantageous exchange rate to the traveler.

Contrary to what happens in Brazil – and also in most international destinations – the value of the peso in relation to other currencies can vary greatly in Argentina. As explained by Estadão last week, the Argentine exchange goes far beyond the official, parallel and tourism. With the country’s economy going through many crises, quotations were created for various segments, such as “soy”, “industry” or “wine”. Therefore, depending on the exchange used, the quote can vary greatly.

In the case of Western Union, explains Amaral, the exchange rate used is the so-called “blue chip swap”, which is used for current transactions in Argentina – that is, it reflects a real value of the American currency, on the day the exchange is defined, and not a number fixed by the government, as is the case with the official exchange rate. It is for this reason that, while R$1 is worth about 24 pesos at the government rate, Western Union paid, earlier this week, about 56 pesos for every R$1.

According to the president of Western Union Brasil, the possibility of making the exchange through Pix through the app has increased the use of the service by Brazilians – he avoids giving figures on the increase in total transactions and says that word-of-mouth advertising of the product was “fully organic”. When the transfer is made via the BC transfer system, according to him, the money is made available in the Western Union system in a matter of minutes. “Our service is present in 200 countries. It is possible to make a Pix and, soon after, redeem the money in local Albanian currency, which I have already done”, says Amaral.

Western Union store in New York (USA) Photograph: Eric Thayer/Reuters

To make the payment, explains the executive, the company uses two data: the beneficiary’s full name and the international transfer number generated by the company’s system. Therefore, it is necessary that the full name of the person who will receive the money is written in accordance with the identification document presented. “If the person has a very long name, like D. Pedro I, it is necessary to write the whole name”, he jokes.