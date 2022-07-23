ECB: We will raise interest rates until inflation returns to the 2% target

The European Central Bank (ECB) will raise basic interest rates in the euro zone “for as long as necessary” until the bloc’s inflation returns to the target of 2% a year, according to the entity’s president, Christine Lagarde, in an article. published in the German newspaper WAZ. The central banker’s comments come a day after the ECB raised interest rates by half a percentage point higher than expected and anticipated more hikes in coming months.

“With our measures, we are sending a clear message to companies, employees and investors: inflation will return to our 2% target over the medium term,” Lagarde wrote. She, however, re-emphasized the flexible nature of monetary policy due to the high degree of uncertainty in Europe, which is facing the consequences of the war in Ukraine on prices, especially in the energy and agricultural sector.

According to the leader, the current escalation of inflation in the euro zone is largely due to factors beyond the control of the ECB. However, the common CB can “guarantee that inflation does not remain high in the long term”, which would occur in the event of an unanchor in price expectations, which could cause a “high spiral” in wages.

Finally, Lagarde reiterated that the newly created Transmission Protection Instrument (TPI) “will maintain monetary policy consistency” in all 19 eurozone countries and “help keep prices stable in the euro zone”. mid-term”.

