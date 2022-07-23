Éder Militão’s ex refutes accusations and denies having had liposuction after childbirth: “Never”

Digital influencer Karoline Lima, ex-wife of football player Éder Militão, used social media this Friday afternoon (22) to rebut the accusations she received on social media, about the possible realization of liposuction after the birth of their first child, Cecilia.

Karoline denied the information and commented that the accusations make no sense: “I saw that the recovery of my body came out on some Instagrams. Some of the comments made me laugh. There were a lot of people saying that I had lipo after giving birth. I gave birth and had lipo right there. Never! First, that I was going to be full of braces and pain. I’m not,” she told her.

The influencer also made a point of pointing out that liposuction does not work miracles and that she actually has surgery, but it has not been done now. “I do have lipo from a few years ago and that helps a lot in my recovery being faster. But lipo is no miracle. You have to take care of food, exercise, ”she concluded.

The suspicion of some followers began after the artist posted photos showing the body in good shape a few days after giving birth. Cecília, daughter of Karoline and Eder Militão, was born on July 10, in a hospital in Madrid, Spain. She was discharged from the hospital and is at home with her mother.