Eduardo Kobra is investigated for mural that melted – 07/22/2022 – Illustrated

The city hall of Boa Vista, in Roraima, was searched by the Federal Police this Friday morning (22), on suspicion of overbilling in contracts signed with the muralist Eduardo Kobra. Fulfilling four search and seizure warrants, the Aquarela operation was launched by agents from the Special Action Group to Combat Organized Crime, Gaeco, the Roraima Public Ministry and the Civil Police.

In December 2020, Kobra signed a 180-meter mural in Parque Rio Branco, projecting a giant iguana on the wall. The painting, however, was carried out by a team of the artist sent to the site. The work cost R$ 400 thousand to the public coffers, melting four months later.

The Aquarela operation investigates whether there was overbilling in the execution of a service contract provided that was not delivered as it should. Police have not yet announced what the suspects are against Kobra, but the crimes investigated in the case are embezzlement, misrepresentation and fraud in public contracts. In Boa Vista, the police searched the house of Daniel Lima, superintendent of the Education, Tourism, Sport and Culture Foundation, Fetec, and the house of the inspector who signed the contract.

Kobra has works in over 40 countries. In 2007, he became known for the project Muro das Memórias, in São Paulo. In a press release, the artist stated that the value of his contract is compatible with his trajectory and the dimensions of the work.

He stressed that he could not travel to Roraima to carry out the project, because of the Covid-19 pandemic. “The fact that I did not perform the work in person is not and has never been hidden. Creating and executing with a team is a common practice in the contemporary artistic world”, says the note.

Regarding the paint wear, Kobra said the problem is not with the artwork, but with the wall. “Still, even though it wasn’t part of my contract, I deployed a team of my own to carry out a restoration last year when the problem arose.”

In a note, the city of Boa Vista said it was surprised by the operation. He stated that he has always worked with transparency, valuing the application of public resources in a responsible manner, and has never been the subject of investigation. “It is also necessary to question the true motivation of the operation, with all the apparatus present in the place linked to the state government.”