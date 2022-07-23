Eduardo Paes gives the green light to Flamengo stadium at Gasómetro, but cites an obstacle

In the study phase of available areas for the possible construction of its own stadium, the Flamengo is excited about the possibility of having a house in the Gasómetro region, in downtown Rio de Janeiro. The red-black club even has the support of Mayor Eduardo Paes to get the project off the ground.

+ GALLERY: see images of Flamengo training at Ninho do Urubu this Friday

In a video published on social media on Thursday night, Paes revealed that the region was mentioned by the president of Flamengo, Rodolfo Landim, in recent conversations with the city hall. Vascaíno assumed, he said he supported and authorized the construction in Gasómetro, but explained that there is an obstacle for the project to actually happen.

– I was with President Landim. The Olympic Park area is a private area, which gets more difficult. I made a suggestion from Deodoro, because there’s Transolímpica, train coming. And Landim came up with the idea of ​​the Gasometer. We even launched a terminal using part of the Gasómetro, it is also a private area – said Eduardo Paes, before finishing:

– I just think that Gasómetro is very close to São Januário (laughs). It is also a private area, owned by Caixa Econômica Federal. On the part of the City Hall, there is no problem, they (Pedro Paulo and Landim) will continue to piss off. Now, it is a negotiation that Flamengo has to do with Caixa Econômica. I will help.

+ Check the Brasileirão table and simulate the results

In the video, Eduardo Paes appears alongside federal deputy Pedro Paulo, a Flamengo fan, who reinforced the complexity of the negotiation with Caixa Econômica Federal.

– It’s a complex operation, this area of ​​the Gasometer is the most valued in Porto Maravilha, Flamengo will have to be very ingenious with a private construction solution to be able to finance the stadium. The guarantee of our Vasco mayor is that all efforts will be made for our dream stadium.