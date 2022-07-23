Endometriosis may be related to high cardiovascular risk; understand – 07/23/2022

In recent days, we have followed the case of singer Anitta, who was hospitalized and underwent surgical treatment due to endometriosis, a condition that affects about 10% of women of childbearing age, aged between 25 and 35 years.

The endometrium is a tissue that lines the inside of the uterus. Menstruation consists of the periodic elimination of fragments from the endometrium, when it detaches from the uterus, as a result of physiological hormonal variations.

Endometriosis is the growth of the endometrium outside the uterus, which can reach various organs, such as the ovaries, fallopian tubes and intestine, causing uncomfortable symptoms such as cramps, pain during sex and bleeding.

Some studies have shown that there is a relationship between endometriosis and genetic factors, which are responsible for an intense inflammation that affects the whole body, favoring the accumulation of fat inside the blood vessels and increasing the likelihood of cardiovascular events.

Women with endometriosis appear to be more likely to have high levels of LDL cholesterol (known as bad cholesterol) and reduced levels of HDL (known as good cholesterol).

The inflammatory process of genetic origin is also responsible for the accumulation of free radicals, which act as toxic debris often identified in the fatty plaques that cause various thrombosis throughout the body.

In other words, this inflammatory genetic load can induce different conditions for a woman of childbearing age, such as endometriosis and, almost simultaneously, an increase in cardiovascular risk.

As if this inflammatory scenario were not enough, women may face cardiovascular complications resulting from the treatment used in endometriosis. In general, considering that endometriosis represents an abnormal growth of the endometrium with extension to the ovaries and fallopian tubes, often the best therapeutic option is removal of the uterus, ovaries and fallopian tubes.

After the removal of these organs, this woman, still young and of childbearing age, ends up facing an early menopause, that is, intense hormonal changes such as a reduction in the natural production of estrogen and progesterone.

As a direct consequence of this hormonal reduction, there is a greater exposure of this woman to the accumulation of fats inside the blood vessels and a greater risk of cardiovascular events such as heart infarction.

Thus, the correlation between endometriosis and increased cardiovascular risk exists and requires that preventive measures be adopted early, that the follow-up of this woman is carried out by a multidisciplinary team and that therapeutic decisions are very carefully considered due to possible cardiovascular complications.