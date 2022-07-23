Endometriosis: video explains possible causes and treatment of the disease – Health

Pain before and during the menstrual cycle, discomfort with sexual intercourse, infertility or difficulty getting pregnant. These are some of the symptoms of endometriosis, a disease that affects 10% of women, and many of them do not know the reason why they suffer endless pain. In this video from our #PraUnderstand series, a gynecologist explains why endometriosis hurts, what are the treatments and possible causes of the disease.

What is the endometrium?

The endometrium is the inner wall that lines the uterus. During menstruation, after the body has prepared itself to receive an oocyte, this wall begins to peel off and form the menstrual flow. In other words, the uterus is desquamating, since there was no fertilization and the formation of an embryo.

When endometrial tissue grows outside the uterus (ectopic), as in the ovaries and bladder, a person is diagnosed with endometriosis.

According to gynecologist and endometriosis specialist Carolina Guedes, endometriosis pain results from several factors. “Pain may be related to the ectopic process in the uterus. During menstruation, the body is more susceptible and more responsive to a hormonal response. Furthermore, it may be a change in neurotransmitters during the period of hormonal change that makes the patient more susceptible to pain”, explains the doctor.

Cause of endometriosis

The causes of endometriosis have not yet been fully clarified by scholars, but one of the most accepted theories is that of retrograde menstruation. According to Carolina, doctors believe that 99% of women in the reproductive phase have a part of the menstrual flow that returns: it flows back into the fallopian tubes and falls into the pelvic cavity.

With that, this blood takes tissue from inside the uterus to outside it. But other factors can also trigger the disease, as explained by Carolina. “Other factors have to be associated and will be responsible for triggering this disease. Some factors that have already been well elucidated and that we can relate to endometriosis are the patient’s immunity, stress, anxiety, the rush of everyday life, among others”, says the gynecologist.

More than 180 million people worldwide, about 7 million in Brazil, have been diagnosed with endometriosis. (photo: EM Art) Endometriosis affects about 10% of the Brazilian female population, according to the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa). The most common disease is between 25 and 35 years of age. And many do not even know that they suffer from the disease, because they think that some symptoms would be normal.

