Environmentalists in Italy glue their hands to Botticelli’s painting

Two militants of the movement last generation (“Última Geração”, in Portuguese) glued their hands to the glass that protects the painting The spring, by the Italian artist Sandro Botticelli (1445–1510). The act took place at the main Renaissance museum in the world, the Gallerie Degli Uffizi, in Florence, Italy.

The activist group posted videos on social media that show a man and a woman gluing their bare hands to the work, painted more than 540 years ago. It is also possible to see a third environmentalist, who helps to position a banner that says “Última Geração, Sem Gás, Sem Carvão”.

Museum security forcibly removed the protesters. According to the Italian newspaper Corriere Della Serathe trio were taken to the police station and are barred from returning to Florence for at least three years.

In a post on Twitter, the group Ultima Generazione defended the act and stated that, “If the climate collapses, all civilization as we know it collapses. There will be no more tourism, no more museums, no more art.”

frequent cases

In recent months, other cases of activists gluing their hands to historical paintings have resonated in the media. In July, two activists from the movement Just Stop Oilwhich calls for an end to new oil and gas extraction, glued their own hands to a painting by Vincent van Gogh (1853-1890) as a form of protest. The work is on display at the Courtauld Gallery in London, England.

Militants of the environmental movement Just Stop Oil glued their hands to the frame of the painting The last supperby painter Leonardo da Vinci, at the Royal Academy of Arts, London, on the 5th. Under the work, the left-wing group spray-painted the following message in white: “No new oil”.

