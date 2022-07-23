European Union wants to know if Microsoft will exclude competitors from Activision Blizzard games

Regulators are eyeing the purchase of nearly 70 billion that the Microsoft did when trying to acquire the Actizon Blizzard. Well, we’ve seen many organs manifest, now it’s time for the European Union who wants to better understand the implications of all this and the opinion of rivals.

According to documents seen by Politicopro, the European Commission sent forms with questions to Microsoft’s competitors in the early july and have already been given the start of meetings with Microsoft rivals to understand whether a monopoly may arise or not if the purchase is made official.

One of the questions in the European Union questionnaire is to find out “how Microsoft could selectively degrade Game Pass compatibility and accessibility” on rival platforms. Game Pass is Microsoft’s video game subscription service for Xbox and PC users, and they want to know if it can monopolize the market or derail the competition.

New: EU antitrust enforcers are asking whether Microsoft would shut rivals out from Activision’s popular video game library as part of a review of the tech giant’s planned $69 billion deal, according to documents seen by POLITICO. w/@joshua_sisco: https://t.co/iJ69s2J8he — Samuel Stolton (@SamuelStolton) July 22, 2022

Apparently, the biggest discussion is over Call of Dutyand the competitors really are afraid of Microsoft using this game against rival platforms by restricting his access to Xbox and PC only, or by not allowing him to join competing services.

That’s not all: the regulator also wanted to clarify the possible possibility that the Xbox Game Pass reach competing platformsan issue that, however, has already been addressed in the past by the same Redmond, which got the rejection both from Sony and by Nintendo.

Apparently, it will be easier for the purchase to be approved if Call of Duty remains multiplatformbut this is still not certain and is in deliberation for the agreement to be closed.