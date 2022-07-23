Ex-Trump aide sentenced for contempt of US Congress







Steve Bannon Photo: Poder360

Steve Bannon, a top aide to former US President Donald Trump and an influential figure on the US far right, was convicted on Friday of contempt of Congress for defying a subpoena. of the committee investigating last year’s attack on Capitol Hill, in a major victory for the committee led by Democratic lawmakers.

A jury found Bannon, 68, guilty of two misdemeanors for refusing to testify and present documents to the House of Representatives committee investigating the January 6, 2021, attack, when Trump supporters violently tried to reverse the results. of the 2020 presidential election.

Each contempt of Congress can lead to punishments ranging from 30 days to a year in prison, in addition to a fine of between $100,000 and $100,000. The sentence will be determined later.

The verdict handed down by the eight-man, four-woman jury after less than three hours of deliberation marked the first successful conviction for contempt of Congress since 1974, when a judge found G. Gordon Liddy, one of the Watergate conspirators, was guilty of the same crime.

Bannon was a key adviser to Republican Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign, and served as White House Chief Strategist through 2017, before a rift between the two that was later remedied. Bannon also played an important role in the far-right press.

His defense team suggested to jurors during Friday’s closing arguments that Bannon was a political target, and tried to portray the prosecution’s key witness as a politically motivated Democrat and ties to one of the prosecutors.

The prosecution responded by saying that Bannon showed contempt for the authority of Congress and needed to be held accountable for his unlawful act of spite.

Attorney Molly Gaston told jurors the attack represents a “day of darkness” for the United States, adding that: “There’s nothing political about finding out why January 6 happened, making sure it never happens again.” .

((Rio de Janeiro Newsroom Translation))

REUTERS PF