Falcão reveals details of new contract for Glove of Mason; Look

Guest of ‘Podpah’ this afternoon, former futsal player Falcão, Iran Santana Alves’ new manager, Luva de Pedreiro, gave details of how the influencer’s contract with the team led by shirt 12 will be.

According to the Futsal King, some models were presented for the internet phenomenon and the family. Falcão also said that Luva preferred an agreement in which he gets a smaller share, but that he doesn’t have to worry about any cost.

“He had 45%, and the other [empresário] 55%. What did we do? Today it is like this: he has 60%, we have 40%. Because? When we talked, we were right to take all the costs, thinking about the cruiser and the goalkeeper of Luva as well. All costs are for us [equipe que gerencia a carreira do influenciador]”, revealed Falcão in ‘Podpah’.

“Depending on revenue, it will be a little more than 20%, it could be a little less than 20% [gastos com custos]. The account is at this average. It’s him [Luva de Pedreiro] gets 60% of his, totally his. The 60% is 100% his. In the 40%, we take all that cost — logistics, family, cruiser, goalkeeper, travel. Everything goes into our 40%. He has 60% of the gross value,” he explained.

UOL detailed old contract

Last Wednesday (20), the UOL Esporte brought unpublished details of Luva de Pedreiro’s contract with former agent, Allan Jesus. The businessman took care of the influencer’s career before Falcão was called. Among other things, the previous document established absolute exclusivity and investment only by the 20-year-old influencer.