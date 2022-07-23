Falling in love? Priscilla Alcantara and Vitor Kley talk about affair

Couple Alert! On Thursday night (22), Victor Kley and Priscilla Alcantara shook the web after the singer delivered that they would be living a romance. Kley let slip during his participation in the TVZmusic program multishowwhere Priscilla is a presenter, that they would be “enjoying” and getting to know each other better.

During the participation, they were talking about relationship and the young woman asked the singer: “Since then they have not stopped asking me. I wanted you to clarify this for people: are you not single?”.

Kley was embarrassed, but then immediately replied: “We are, aren’t we? free. That question was not in the script.”

Soon after, the presenter stated that it would be a curiosity that she wanted to know. “It is also a curiosity of Brazil. Everyone wants to know about the love lives of famous people. I, as a good presenter, am only asking about her love life”, justified Alcantara.

And the singer’s response was surprising: “Yeah, we’re enjoying each other”, summarized Kley with a laugh. The singer was embarrassed and tried to fix the gaffe. “We are enjoying participating in the TVZ. Otherwise, we are single. You can rest easy,” she concluded.

Priscilla is in charge of ‘TVZ’

For those who love to accompany Priscilla, she is back on the small screen as a presenter. The singer is in charge of the program ‘TVZ‘, a musical program, live from ‘multishow‘.

In the program, the young woman will put into practice all her talent as a singer and presenter, in addition, she will have the presence of several guests.

