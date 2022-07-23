Fantastic Four’s Jessica Alba Criticizes Marvel Films For Still Being “Too White”

Actress of old Fantastic Four films says representation still needs to improve on screens

As much as the marvel studios try to diversify the casts of your productions, Jessica Alba believes that there is still a lot to improve. The actress who played Sue Storm in the films of Fantastic Four in the 2000s, before the Marvel Cinematic Universestated that the studio’s works are still very focused on white actors.

In an interview with the British magazine GlamAlba commented on the current state of superhero works, saying that the big studios understood that they can profit from more representation, but that actors of different races and ethnicities are still not minorities even within the biggest works of cinema at the moment (via comic book):

“Now that executives have realized how much money they can make, it has become a business initiative. It’s something important, so it doesn’t matter. How people get there doesn’t matter. Finally, the executives realize that there is a huge group of people who, frankly, had been excluded from the discussion because they weren’t even seen.”

Alba goes on to say that, despite the initiative for a better one, there is still a long way to go:

“Even looking at the Marvel movies, which are the biggest names in fantasy and entertainment, it’s still all very Caucasian. I was one of the few names of another ethnicity in the past, all before Marvel was sold to Disney, but things are more or less the same.”

The actress also says that the fact that representation at Marvel is a commercial endeavor is irrelevant as long as it has more diversity on screen:

“More important than why more people are starting to appear on screen is the fact that there are young people growing up, our future leaders, and it’s important that they see the world on screen and in the stories, in the dreams that we create for entertainment. It reflects the world they are in.”

Jessica Alba played Sue Storm in the 2005 film by Fantastic Fourand reprized the role in 2007. The character in the comics is traditionally American and Caucasian, but that didn’t stop the actress – who is of Mexican and indigenous descent – ​​from taking on the role.

Perhaps it was at a different time, since in reboot 2015’s Fantastic Four, one of the most criticized decisions by fans has been the choice of Michael B. Jordan as Johnny Storm, the Human Torch.

the two films of Fantastic Four starring Jessica Alba can be found in the catalog of Disney+.

Enjoy and also check: