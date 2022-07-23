Fausto Vera denies agreement with Corinthians and responds if he would accept the challenge

Midfielder Fausto Vera, from Argentinos Juniors, denied that there is a deal closed with Corinthians. This Friday, a verbal agreement between the clubs was sealedbut the contract still needs to be signed, according to the Sports Gazettewhich should happen in the next few days.

“They were saying in the last few hours that the negotiation for Corinthians was closed, but there is nothing confirmed. If it is not signed on paper, the reality is that…”, the player told ESPN Argentina, when he is interrupted by the presenter, who asks: “Would you like the challenge?”.

He answers: “Yes, it’s a very big club and obviously it’s a beautiful challenge, it would be beautiful, above all, to fight for important things“.

Earlier, according to information obtained by the report, Corinthians and Argentinos Juniors signed a verbal agreement for the purchase of 70% of Fausto Vera’s rights. The remaining percentage will be divided into 20% for the Argentine club and 10% for the athlete himself.

The source heard by the report also made a request for the club to “take good care of Fausto, because he is a very good person”.

The values, confidential, were not disclosed. Earlier, the report found that Corinthians would be willing to increase the proposal, initially calculated at 4 million euros (about R$ 22 million).

The club, however, did not confirm the information about the increase in the player’s request. Initially, Alvinegro said that it would not enter an auction for Vera and that there was no rush to hire her.

Last week, the local media confirmed the player’s pass at 6 million euros (R$ 32.6 million), for 70% of the economic rights. The club’s lawyers are taking care of this bureaucratic part of values ​​and contract.

Revealed by the club itself, 22-year-old Fausto Vera has 24 games, four goals and three assists this season. In Argentina’s under-23 team, he participated in eight games and scored one goal. Before, he also passed through the U-20 team and the Olympic team in 2021.

Last Monday, the athlete himself gave an interview to a local channel and stated his desire to “take a leap” in his career and that he likes “Europe, but also the South American leagues that mean football growth”.

