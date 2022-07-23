Fernando Diniz enters the crosshairs of Brazilian giant and can leave Fluminense

Considered the best football in Brazil today, Fernando Diniz may be leaving the command of Fluminense to be the new coach of the Atlético MG, current Brazilian champion. At least, the name of the coach has been gaining strength in the Minas Gerais club in recent hours.

With Flu, Diniz commands the best football in Brazil today. The giant from Rio de Janeiro has been undefeated for several matches in the season, much in view of the beautiful work that Diniz does against the tricolor, among the first in the Brasileirão.

In view of this, Atlético MG, who fired Turco, this Friday, has Diniz as one of the names to take over the club for the remainder of the season. The coach’s beautiful work and the way he gets the best out of each athlete are two points that weigh for Galo to show interest.

Anyway, removing Diniz, from Flu, at this moment, is a big task, and Galo starts to look at other names in the market, like Cuca, at the moment, favorite to take over the club project until the end of the year. Renato Gaúcho appears as a second option.

Fernando Diniz does not want to leave the Flu

According to sources, Diniz has no plans to leave Flu, even with the interest of Galo, today, above the carioca club.

“There is no project or money that will make the coach leave Fluminense. It will stay in the Tricolor”assures a local journalist.