FGTS profit: see how to calculate the amount you will receive | Economy

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Telegram

The amount to be distributed is BRL 13.2 billion. It’s the highest net worth since the money began to be split. The transfer will be made as soon as the balance is published in the Official Gazette (DOU) – which may already happen next week.

At the moment, 106.7 million workers have accounts linked to the FGTS, and there are a total of 207.8 million accounts with balance.

To find out the portion of the profit that will be deposited, you must multiply the balance of each account in your name on December 31 of last year by 0.02748761.

This factor means that, in practice, for every R$ 1 thousand of balance, the shareholder will receive R$ 27.49. Those who had R$ 2 thousand will have a credit of R$ 54.98, with the amount rising to R$ 137.44 for those who had R$ 5 thousand at the end of 2021.

The profitability of the FGTS is fixed, at 3% per year. Since 2017, however, workers have received part of the Guarantee Fund’s profits, which result from interest charged on loans for infrastructure, sanitation and homeowner credit projects. The distribution improves the income of the funds deposited in the fund.

According to Caixa Econômica Federal, the income from the FGTS, added to the distributed profit and the normal remuneration of the accounts, will be 94.9% higher than the income from savings in the period. The bank’s estimate is that the index will be at 5.83% – compared to 2.99% for savings.

The value is still lower than the official inflation of 10.06% by the Broad National Consumer Price Index (IPCA) last year. This is the first time since 2017 that FGTS earnings will not be able to replace losses from inflation.

Last year, R$ 8.12 billion were distributed. The amount represented 96% of the net income recorded in 2020. In 2020, the FGTS distributed around R$7.5 billion to workers, which corresponded to 66.2% of the 2019 profit.

Distribution of FGTS profit results Base Year percentage FGTS Result (R$ bi) Amount distributed (R$ billion) Index 2021 99% 13.3 13.2 0.02748761 2020 96% 8.5 8.1 0.01863517 2019 66.23% 11.3 7.5 0.01844998 2018 100% 12.2 12.2 0.03088456 2017 50% 12.5 6.2 0.01722432 2016 50% 14.6 7.3 0.01937845

It is worth noting that the receipt of part of the FGTS profit by workers does not change the rules for withdrawal of values. Withdrawals can only be made under the conditions established by law, such as dismissal, retirement, birthday withdrawal, purchase of your own home, among other withdrawal modalities.

Workers can check their FGTS balance and credit amount on their linked account statement in the following ways:

through the FGTS application;

on the CAIXA website (fgts.caixa.gov.br);

at CAIXA Internet Banking, for the bank’s customers.