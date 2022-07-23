Fiat Argo 2023 brings a discreet update to the look

The Fiat Argo arrives at the 2023 lineup with discreet innovations in the front design. The changes are limited to the bumper, which gained more fluid lines. According to the manufacturer, in addition to having a more robust appearance, the piece actually offers greater protection against small impacts. The front grille also underwent changes and became more integrated with the headlights.

Other than that, there are just new alloy wheels and hubcaps for all versions. Headlights, taillights and rear bumper have not been changed. Fiat says that, despite being discreet, the changes already make the Argo 2023 more in line with the brand’s new design aesthetic.

Inside, the only novelty of the Argo 2023 line is the steering wheel, which bears the new Fiat logo: it is the same part that equips the Pulse SUV. Finally, the hatch also has a new color option: the Gray Strato.

In addition to the redesigned grille and bumper, the Trekking version features stickers with a new pattern. Hatch back hasn’t changed Inside, the biggest novelty is the steering wheel. S-Design version features exclusive coatings

The adventurous version of the Argo family, Trekking, brings a new look to the 2023 line. The stickers that adorn the bodywork have gained new patterns: the decals always come in black with orange details. The one on the hood is even longer.

Mechanically, nothing has changed. The Argo is still equipped with 1.0 or 1.3 engines, with three or four cylinders, respectively, both from the FireFly family. The transmission is always a five-speed manual, but the range should soon gain the option of automatic transmission of the CVT type. The Fiat Cronos has even been launched in Argentina with this mechanical set.

Fiat has already produced 400,000 Argo units

Fiat’s best-selling passenger car in 2021 (with almost 85,000 units) and the third in the Brazilian market last year, the Argo arrives at the 2023 line with the mark of 400,000 units produced at the Automotivo de Betim (MG) launch in 2017.

We have already tested the Fiat Argo Trekking: watch the video!