Fiat Argo 2023 hits the market celebrating 400,000 units







Fiat Argo 2023 S Design Photo: Stellantis / Publicity

The Fiat Argo 2023 was presented this Friday (22) and brings specific design changes. The car got a new front grille, new bumper, new wheels, new steering wheel and an evolution to be closer to the current Fiat style.

Produced in Betim (MG) by Stellantis, the Fiat Argo reaches the 2023 line when it completes 400,000 units manufactured. In 2021, the Argo was Fiat’s best-selling passenger car with 85 units, second only to the Strada pickup.





The news of the Fiat Argo 2023 focuses mainly on the front. The front grilles were unified with the headlights to give the car a more robust look. The grid also has gradient coloring. The bumper gained bolder lines and, according to Fiat, offer greater protection.

The headlights were in a more centralized position. The Fiat Argo 2023 also has a new color option: the Gray Strato. To complete, all versions arrive with new alloy wheels and hubcaps. Inside, the new steering wheel bears the Fiat Script logo.





The Argo Trekking, adventurous version, has new designs of the black stickers and orange details more present both on the hood (with longer length) and on the side. Fiat did not release updated prices.

There were no changes to the mechanics. Fiat Argo maintains the 1.0 and 1.3 engines, both flex and aspirated, with a 5-speed manual gearbox.



