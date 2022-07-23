Fiat Argo 2023: without CVT, changes look and goes to R$ 75,490

The Fiat Argo 2023 arrives on the market without CVT and with changes in the look, starting from R$ 75,490.

The compact hatch of the Italian brand comes in the same versions as before, with the 1.0 at the base, followed by the Drive 1.0 (R$ 79,490), in addition to the Trekking (R$ 85,490), the only option with a 1.3 engine.

With a reduced offer, the 2023 Argo celebrates 400,000 units produced without receiving the long-awaited CVT gearbox, keeping the Firefly 1.0 6V and 1.3 8V engines.

The first has 71 horsepower on gasoline and 75 horsepower on ethanol, in addition to 10.4 kgfm in the first and 10.9 kgfm in the second.

The 1.3 has 98 horsepower in the petroleum derivative and 107 horsepower in the vegetable fuel, in addition to 13.2 kgfm in the first and 13.7 kgfm in the second.

The five-speed manual transmission remains the only option for the 2023 Argo.

In the visual, new front grille and revised bumper, as well as the repositioned fog lights, with the Gray Strato color as a novelty.

The Fiat Argo 2023 also received new hubcaps and alloy wheels, thus updating the compact made in Betim.

In the Trekking version, it adopted more prominent orange details, as well as wider parts of this finish, new black sticker designs and wider orange details both on the hood.

Inside, only the steering wheel is new, following the Pulse pattern.

Without further details, on Fiat’s website it appears with air conditioning, electric steering, knife key, front windows and electric locks, speed alert, door handles and external mirrors in black, 14-inch steel wheels and on-board computer, among others. . Only 15-inch steel wheels are optional for R$1,490.

In the case of the Argo Drive 1.0, it adds tire pressure monitoring, multimedia with Android Auto and Apple Car Play, Bluetooth, USB ports, 15-inch wheels, among others. The Safety package costs R$1,990 and the S-Design costs R$3,990.

Finally, Argo Trekking offers differentiated bumpers, decorative strips, electric rear windows and mirrors, high suspension, among others.

Bringing the Safety (R$1,990), Trekking Plus (R$2,990) and Trekking Full (R$6,990) packages. The descriptions are not described on the Fiat website.

Fiat Argo 2023 – Prices