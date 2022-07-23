find out how much Jade Picon has in bags in the closet

Jade Picon’s newest mansion is located in Barra da Tijuca, Rio de Janeiro, and the former BBB decided to show off her new acquisition on Instagram and impressed fans by exposing her closet on social media. What caught the attention of netizens the most was the amount of clothes and accessories that the influencer has, among them, an enviable list of designer bags. Attentive to the movement of the web, the LeoDias column decided to find out how much, on average, a shelf of bags in Jade Picon’s closet costs and amazed: with that amount you can buy a car!

Shown by the famous were a white Yves Saint Laurent bag that costs R$14,580, a black Dionysus Gucci that costs an average of R$20,100, a Louis Vuitton Multi Pochete bag of R$14,100, another pink Balenciaga mini bag of R$19,000, an off white floral bag that costs around R$12,000 and a Valentino bag that costs nothing less than R$23,800. With just these six closet items, Jade Picon has R$103,580 in bags!

It is worth remembering that the column arrived at this value by calculating only the images that we were able to identify through the video posted by it. In the same, it is possible to see that the famous has other luxury items but, unfortunately, it was not possible to find out which models were.

Leo Picon’s sister lived in São Paulo, but with her hiring to debut as an actress in Travessia (Globo’s new 9 pm soap), she had to move to the state where Globo Studios are currently located.

See the video below:

Stay in!

To stay up to date with everything about the world of celebrities and entertainment, follow @leodias on Instagram.

Now we are also on Telegram! Click here and receive all the news and exclusive content first hand.