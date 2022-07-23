find out if it’s true or false?

Much is said about alternative treatments to control diabetes. It is possible to find a series of tips for teas and medicinal herbs that promise to reduce symptoms and even end the disease once and for all.

There are people who swear that pata-de-vaca, stonebreaker, papaya flower, insulin and cinnamon teas are effective in controlling hyperglycemia, some claim that they can even cure diabetes. But to what extent is this true? Do medicinal teas have this healing power? Let’s find out, keep following.

Before answering the questions, it is important to know that the marketing of teas or herbal drugs in powder or extract is allowed by the Federal Council of Medicine and the Federal Council of Nutrition.

Both recognize as herbal medicines, which should be consumed with the guidance of a doctor or nutritional specialist. These substances when administered carelessly can cause damage to the body.

What does science say?

The Coordinator of the Nutrition Department of the Brazilian Society of Diabetes, nutritionist Silvia Ramos explained that in the Brazilian Manual of Plants there are several studies relating the effects on humans of medicinal plants.

However, it is not possible to confirm the effectiveness of the results because they are more simplistic studies compared to those carried out with drugs.

In addition, research involving the use of food and medicines is complicated to evaluate the results, due to the complexity of controlling each analysis.

But, some studies point to the efficiency of the use of teas in people with hyperglycemia. However, for experts, the result is insignificant. An example is cinnamon tea. It has a decrease in blood glucose of 8 to 12 mg/dl, which is considered very small.

But after all, is there any tea that we can consider diabetes killer?

Diabetes is a disease that affects more than 16 million people in Brazil. According to doctors, a person diagnosed with diabetes will always be a diabetic. This means that there is no effective cure, at least at this time, for diabetes.

Therefore, if there is no cure for diseases, it means that teas are not capable of curing diabetes.

It is important to be very careful with popular beliefs. Because, they can lead to the uncontrolled consumption of herbs and teas, which can cause poisoning.

So, if the goal is not to have diabetes or control blood sugar, eat a balanced diet, reduce the amount of sweets and flour.

If you have diabetes, always keep appointments with your doctor up to date, and follow your doctor’s instructions correctly. And don’t forget, if you’re going to drink medicinal tea, take it in moderation.