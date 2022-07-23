find out who referees the games in the 19th round

The 19th and final round of the first round of the Brasileirão Serie A takes place this weekend.
The dispute remains fierce for the G6, the classification squad for the Copa Libertadores da América, and also at the bottom of the table, against the relegation zone.
The round starts this Saturday (23), with São Paulo facing Goiás at Morumbi, and only ends on Monday night (25), when Coritiba receives Cuiabá at Couto Pereira stadium.
Check it out below who officiates your team’s game in the 19th round of the Brazilian Serie A:
Saturday, July 23
Sao Paulo vs Goiás
at 19:00, at Morumbi Stadium
Referee: Caio Max Augusto Vieira (RN)
assistants: Jean Marcio dos Santos (RN) and Rodrigo Figueiredo Henrique Corrêa (RJ)
Video referee (VAR): Daniel Nobre Bins (RS)
Botafogo vs Atletico
at 9:00 pm, at the Nilton Santos stadium, in Rio de Janeiro
Referee: Anderson Daronco (RS)
assistants: Tiago Augusto Kappes Diel (RS) and Rafael da Silva Alves (RS)
Video referee (VAR): Pablo Ramon Goncalves Pinheiro (RN)
Sunday, 24th of July
Avai vs Flamengo
at 11:00 am, at the Ressacada stadium, in Florianópolis
Referee: Raphael Claus (SP)
assistants: Danilo Ricardo Simon Manis (SP) and Daniel Paulo Ziolli (SP)
Video referee (VAR): Vinicius Furlan (SP)
Youth x Ceará
at 4 pm, at Alfredo Jaconi stadium, in Caxias do Sul
Referee: Felipe Fernandes de Lima (MG)
assistants: Felipe Alan Costa de Oliveira (MG) and Marcio Gleidson Correia Dias (PA)
Video referee (VAR): Adriano Milczvski (PR)
Fluminense vs Red Bull Bragantino
at 16:00, at the Raulino de Oliveira stadium, in Volta Redonda
Referee: André Luiz de Freitas Castro (GO)
assistants: Cristhian Passos Sorence (GO) and Fábio Pereira (TO)
Video referee (VAR): Igor Junio Benevenuto de Oliveira (MG)
Palmeiras x Internacional
at 4 pm, at Allianz Parque, in São Paulo
Referee: Bruno Arleu de Araujo (RJ)
assistants: Thiago Henrique Neto Corrêa Farinha (RJ) and Fabrício Vilarinho da Silva (GO)
Video referee (VAR): Pablo Ramon Goncalves Pinheiro (RN)
Atletico-GO vs America-MG
at 6:00 pm, at Antônio Accioly Stadium, in Goiânia
Referee: Jean Pierre Goncalves Lima (RS)
assistants: Lucio Beiersdorf Flor (RS) and Marcelo Carvalho Van Gasse (SP)
Video referee (VAR): Daiane Caroline Muniz dos Santos (SP)
Atletico MG vs Corinthians
at 18:00, at the Mineirão stadium, in Belo Horizonte
Referee: Ramon Abatti Abel (SC)
assistants: Kleber Lucio Gil (SC) and Thiaggo Americano Labes (SC)
Video referee (VAR): Daniel Nobre Bins (RS)
Fortaleza vs Santos
at 19:00, at Arena Castelão, in Fortaleza
Referee: Wilton Pereira Sampaio (GO)
assistants: Bruno Raphael Pires (GO) and Bruno Boschilia (PR)
Video referee (VAR): Elmo Alves Resende Cunha (GO)
Monday, 25th of July
Coritiba vs Cuiabá
at 8:00 pm, at the Couto Pereira stadium, in Curitiba
Referee: Braulio da Silva Machado (SC)
assistants: Alex dos Santos (SC) and Fabiano da Silva Ramires (ES)
Video referee (VAR): Rodrigo Guarizo Ferreira do Amaral (SP)
