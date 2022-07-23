find out who referees the games in the 19th round

Credit: Cesar Greco/ SE Palmeiras

The 19th and final round of the first round of the Brasileirão Serie A takes place this weekend.

The dispute remains fierce for the G6, the classification squad for the Copa Libertadores da América, and also at the bottom of the table, against the relegation zone.

The round starts this Saturday (23), with São Paulo facing Goiás at Morumbi, and only ends on Monday night (25), when Coritiba receives Cuiabá at Couto Pereira stadium.

Check it out below who officiates your team’s game in the 19th round of the Brazilian Serie A:

Saturday, July 23

Sao Paulo vs Goiás

at 19:00, at Morumbi Stadium

Referee: Caio Max Augusto Vieira (RN)

assistants: Jean Marcio dos Santos (RN) and Rodrigo Figueiredo Henrique Corrêa (RJ)

Video referee (VAR): Daniel Nobre Bins (RS)

Botafogo vs Atletico

at 9:00 pm, at the Nilton Santos stadium, in Rio de Janeiro

Referee: Anderson Daronco (RS)

assistants: Tiago Augusto Kappes Diel (RS) and Rafael da Silva Alves (RS)

Video referee (VAR): Pablo Ramon Goncalves Pinheiro (RN)

Sunday, 24th of July

Avai vs Flamengo

at 11:00 am, at the Ressacada stadium, in Florianópolis

Referee: Raphael Claus (SP)

assistants: Danilo Ricardo Simon Manis (SP) and Daniel Paulo Ziolli (SP)

Video referee (VAR): Vinicius Furlan (SP)

Youth x Ceará

at 4 pm, at Alfredo Jaconi stadium, in Caxias do Sul

Referee: Felipe Fernandes de Lima (MG)

assistants: Felipe Alan Costa de Oliveira (MG) and Marcio Gleidson Correia Dias (PA)

Video referee (VAR): Adriano Milczvski (PR)

Fluminense vs Red Bull Bragantino

at 16:00, at the Raulino de Oliveira stadium, in Volta Redonda

Referee: André Luiz de Freitas Castro (GO)

assistants: Cristhian Passos Sorence (GO) and Fábio Pereira (TO)

Video referee (VAR): Igor Junio ​​Benevenuto de Oliveira (MG)

Palmeiras x Internacional

at 4 pm, at Allianz Parque, in São Paulo

Referee: Bruno Arleu de Araujo (RJ)

assistants: Thiago Henrique Neto Corrêa Farinha (RJ) and Fabrício Vilarinho da Silva (GO)

Video referee (VAR): Pablo Ramon Goncalves Pinheiro (RN)

Atletico-GO vs America-MG

at 6:00 pm, at Antônio Accioly Stadium, in Goiânia

Referee: Jean Pierre Goncalves Lima (RS)

assistants: Lucio Beiersdorf Flor (RS) and Marcelo Carvalho Van Gasse (SP)

Video referee (VAR): Daiane Caroline Muniz dos Santos (SP)

Atletico MG vs Corinthians

at 18:00, at the Mineirão stadium, in Belo Horizonte

Referee: Ramon Abatti Abel (SC)

assistants: Kleber Lucio Gil (SC) and Thiaggo Americano Labes (SC)

Video referee (VAR): Daniel Nobre Bins (RS)

Fortaleza vs Santos

at 19:00, at Arena Castelão, in Fortaleza

Referee: Wilton Pereira Sampaio (GO)

assistants: Bruno Raphael Pires (GO) and Bruno Boschilia (PR)

Video referee (VAR): Elmo Alves Resende Cunha (GO)

Monday, 25th of July

Coritiba vs Cuiabá

at 8:00 pm, at the Couto Pereira stadium, in Curitiba

Referee: Braulio da Silva Machado (SC)

assistants: Alex dos Santos (SC) and Fabiano da Silva Ramires (ES)

Video referee (VAR): Rodrigo Guarizo Ferreira do Amaral (SP)