Fire destroys bus that was traveling through the Buser app in Minas – Gerais

According to passengers, the flames started in the back of the bus and then spread to the entire vehicle. (photo: CBMMG / Publication) A bus that was traveling through the Buser app caught fire on Friday night (22/7) in Catas Altas da Norway, Central Region of Minas. The vehicle was passing along the MGC-482 road when passengers noticed the flames starting inside the vehicle. Despite the scare, no one was hurt.

According to the Fire Department, passengers were able to remove their belongings and get off the bus before the flames spread to the entire structure. The vehicle was destroyed, leaving the military to only work to eliminate possible outbreaks of fire restart.

Also according to the firefighters, the bus was from the company Transmottal and operated by the travel app Buser. There is no information about the route and the number of passengers on board at the time of the fire.

The report contacted Buser’s advice, but, until the last update of this article, there was no response.

Passengers were cared for by the municipal government of Catas Altas, Norway, which provided transport to the urban area of ​​the city so that they could eat and get in touch with family members, as there was no cell phone signal at the point of the fire.