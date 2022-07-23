First ‘sleeping’ black hole outside the Milky Way is discovered

After six years of observation, the first “sleeping” black hole has been found outside the Milky Way. The information is contained in a study published in the scientific journal Nature Astronomy. It is a phenomenon of stellar mass nine times greater than the Sun, orbiting in the Magellanic Cloud, a dwarf galaxy close to our own.

“Sleeping black holes are rare,” wrote Dr. Pablo Marchant, co-author of the study, in the paper.

According to the scientists, the discovery was like finding “a needle in a haystack”, as “sleeping” black holes are difficult to detect, as they do not interact with their environment.

Released on Monday 18, the phenomenon was observed with the Very Large telescope, which belongs to the Southern European Observatory, in Germany. The team of researchers responsible for the discovery is called the “black hole police”, which surveyed nearly a thousand stars in the Tarantula Nebula in the constellation Dorado before locating it.

Black Hole

Black holes are a “graveyard” of dead stars. They measure between five and 50 times the mass of the Sun. To see them, scientists observe celestial bodies circling around the holes, before being swallowed. A black hole is classified as “asleep” when it is no longer feeding on surrounding objects, and does not emit light or radiation.