Flamengo and Fenerbahçe agree, and Gustavo Henrique’s departure is in the details | Flamengo

Flamengo gave the ok to Fenerbahçe’s new proposal by Gustavo Henrique. The Turks accepted the demands of the Carioca club for payment of around 3 million euros and obtained the release of the defender, who no longer travels to Florianópolis this Saturday for the match with Avaí, for the 19th round of the Brasileirão. There are only final details between the athlete and Jorge Jesus’ club to confirm the departure.

+ Jorge Jesus’ Fenerbahçe consults Flamengo by Gustavo Henrique

+ First proposal does not seduce, and Flamengo makes demands on Fenerbahçe for Gustavo Henrique

1 of 2 Flamengo vs Coritiba: Gustavo Henrique — Photo: Mateus Bonomi/AGIF Flamengo vs Coritiba: Gustavo Henrique — Photo: Mateus Bonomi/AGIF

Negotiations between the parties began on Monday, when, on the recommendation of Jorge Jesus, Fener contacted Flamengo asking them to put a price on the defender. The initial option was Nino, from Fluminense, but the request close to 8 million euros, made the negotiation unfeasible. The red-black club has already raised around 3 million euros for GH, and the conversations have become official.

At first, Flamengo did not approve the payment terms suggested by the Turks, in a similar situation to what happened with Willian Arão, and made clear the requirement for an immediate installment, at the time of purchase. Urgently, Fener resolved the problem quickly and reached a consensus with the Cariocas this Saturday both for values ​​and execution of the agreement.

Flamengo has 90% of Gustavo Henrique’s economic rights and demanded that the offer contemplate this percentage. In this way, the 10% belonging to the player took part in independent negotiation. In the case of Arão, also with a 90/10 split, Fenerbahçe agreed to pay 5% more and the player gave up the other 5% to complete the negotiation.

It is now necessary for the Turks to resolve disputes with Gustavo Henrique himself about payment terms for the contract that will be signed for three years. The situation, however, is considered to be well underway between the parties and the defender has already left the delegation that travels this Saturday afternoon to Florianópolis, where he faces Avaí, Sunday, at 11 am (from Brasília), for the 19th round of the Brasileirão. .

+ Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!

+ Read more Flamengo news

2 of 2 — Photo: Reproduction — Photo: Reproduction

+ Let’s go Brazilian! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Subscribe to Premiere!

🎧 Listen to the ge Flamengo podcast 🎧