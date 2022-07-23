Flamengo Stadium: Gasometer, 70 thousand people and inspired by Dortmund | Football

Instagram Flamengo

In the quest to get the project of its own stadium off the ground, Flamengo defined its target: the land of the old Gasometer in Rio de Janeiro, in the city center.

The club will have to negotiate with Caixa Econômica Federal, but received support from federal deputy Pedro Paulo and the political group of Eduardo Paes, mayor of the state capital.

The situation is far from simple. The area is the most valued in the entire Porto Maravilha region, and Caixa would have more economically advantageous developments with the construction of commercial or even residential buildings.

Therefore, Fla will need to be “creative” to present a business model in which the area is monetized in other ways.

— Flamengo needs to demonstrate to Caixa, in the negotiation, that this is an advantageous deal for them. As you are going to build a stadium and not commercial and residential buildings, the club needs to set up a real estate, whether with real estate investment, shopping mall or commercial center, it needs to be inventive to build that. The cost of building that land. The space alone will cost at least R$ 400 million — declared federal deputy Pedro Paulo, on the phone, to O GLOBO.

The idea is for the new arena to have more vertical characteristics, to house as many fans as possible in a space of 86,000 m². The inspiration is Signal Iduna Park, Borussia Dortmund’s stadium, which has already been “plotted” on site by Cdurp at the request of the deputy. It is estimated that the stadium has a capacity of at least 70,000 people, but it is possible to reach 80,000.

Even with many possibilities for public transport, adjacent land can be assigned to buildings that are part of the red-black complex, either with the construction of shopping centers and malls or even parking lots, similar to what Palmeiras did with Allianz Parque.

The old Gasómetro is one of the most central points of the entire city of Rio de Janeiro, perfect for the arrival of fans from anywhere in the Metropolitan Region.

— Few points manage to unite so many modes of transport in the city, it is a place of easy access and displacement, with large avenues in the surroundings such as Avenida Brasil, Francisco Bicalho, Radial Oeste and the Rio Niterói Bridge. On the side where Flamengo intends to build its stadium, the City Hall is building a junction for BRTs and VLTs, the Gentileza Intermodal Terminal. In addition, it is next to the bus station, very close to Santos Dumont airport, the Supervia trains and the subway. It is not by chance that it is the most valued part of Porto Maravilha, which is why it has gained a higher rating to attract the civil industry and real estate projects — added the deputy.

Pedro Paulo has been working on the project together with Companhia de Desenvolvimento Urbano da Região do Porto (CDURP), which operates the port region. Candidate for reelection to the Chamber of Deputies, in Brasília, the politician obtained the support of Mayor Eduardo Paes for Flamengo’s election.

The club also made some demands to the State Government for the bidding process for Maracanã, which will participate in partnership with Fluminense. Although they offered a simpler solution in Deodoro, City Hall did not see Flamengo being enthusiastic about the option, considering it is far from the Center and the South Zone, which houses the club’s headquarters, in Gávea. Despite this, the location is not ruled out.

“Every place has its challenge. The simplest would be Deodoro, who is not negligible in terms of access to transport, for example. Terra Encantada was discussed, but that land also has enormous constructive potential, a very dense area that should be used for residential buildings. Other areas in Barra were also offered to Flamengo, but from the environmental and construction point of view, the club prefers the old Gasometer – opined Pedro Paulo.