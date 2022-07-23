Flamengo x Athletico-PR: 41 thousand tickets have already been sold for the first leg | Flamengo

On Saturday morning, ticket sales were opened to the general public for the first leg of the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil between Flamengo and Athletico-PR, scheduled for Wednesday, at Maracanã. 41,057 tickets have been sold so far.

Ticket sales started last Friday, exclusively for members, who could find tickets starting at R$30. General public pays from R$ 60, half price. You can buy in person or online.

Rubro-Negro secured a spot in the quarter-finals of the Copa do Brasil after eliminating Atlético-MG. The classification was won in the return game at Maracanã with a 2-0 victory, after Dorival’s team asked for the first leg, 2-1, in Belo Horizonte.

Before the decisive game on Wednesday, Flamengo returns to the field this Sunday, at 11 am, to face Avaí, in Ressacada, for the Brazilian Championship.

“Next Wednesday (27), at 21:30, the Flamengo will have one more important challenge in the season. Mais Querido faces Athletico-PR, at Maracanã, in the first leg of the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil. Ticket sales will start this Friday (22), according to the order of priority of the Nação fan-partner plans. Tickets will cost from R$30.00 and can be purchased on the website Flamengo.superingresso.com.br.

Fans who transferred the Maracanã Package from 2020 to 2022 already have their tickets guaranteed in their shopping cart. In addition, if they have guests, they will also be able to buy tickets for their guests, according to the schedules below. We inform you that the means of access to the stadium will still be defined by the organization of the event and the competent security authorities. Keep an eye on our official channels and your ticket purchase history.

07/22 (09h) – Packages / Diamond Nation / World’s Biggest

07/22 (11h) – Platinum Nation / Most Beloved

07/22 (1 pm) – Gold Nation / Always With You

07/22 (3pm) – Silver Nation / We Play Together

07/22 (5pm) – Bronze Nation / Wherever You Are

23/07 (10h) – Nation Jr. / Online general public / Physical points of sale / Sales opening for visiting fans

07/27 (9 pm) – Closing of online sales

Discount percentages for Nation plans

Diamond Nation: 50% off half price

Platinum Nation: 30% off half price

Gold Nation: 30% off half price

Silver Nation: 20% off half price

Ancient Plans and Bronze Nation: half price

Tickets for sectors where additional services are provided, such as, for example, the buffet service and the Maracanã Mais sector, the discount is only applied to the portion referring to the ticket for the game, with the value referring to the service being charged in full. .

PURCHASE AND EXCHANGE TICKETS

To purchase and collect tickets, the purchaser (buyer or login owner) must present the following documents:

– Printed, completed and signed voucher (only to exchange tickets purchased over the internet);

– Official and original identification document with photo and CPF;

– Document proving the benefit for purchasing a half-price ticket (if any).

NOTE: for tickets purchased by foreigners, only the original passport will be accepted as an official document.

We reinforce that there will be no withdrawal of tickets by third parties. Only the holder of the purchase will be able to withdraw the tickets. If the same voucher contains more than one ticket, the holder of the purchase must bring the documents mentioned above. In cases of half price, it will be mandatory to present proof(s) of half price(s).

IMPORTANT: the access and permanence of individuals under 15 years of age in establishments authorized to hold events must take place when duly accompanied by their parents or legal guardians.

Points of sale and exchange: will be informed soon.”

