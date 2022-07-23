Fluminense lineup: Diniz should keep the team | fluminense

With no casualties to face Bragantino, this Sunday, at Raulino de Oliveira, in Volta Redonda, for the 19th round of the Brazilian Championship, Fernando Diniz should keep the base that beat Goiás 3-2, last Wednesday. Coming from nine unbeaten games, the team trained in the morning at CT Carlos Castilho, after the triumph away from home.

1 of 3 Players gathered in training this Friday — Photo: Marcelo Gonçalves/Fluminense Players gathered in training this Friday — Photo: Marcelo Gonçalves/Fluminense

+ Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!

Before traveling to Volta Redonda this Saturday afternoon, the team will still have one last training session at the CT, which will be decisive for coach Fernando Diniz to confirm or not the formation that entered the field at Serrinha.

+ Let’s go Brazilian! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Subscribe to Premiere!

Possible lineup: Fábio, Samuel Xavier, Nino, Manoel and Caio Paulista; André, Nonato (Martinelli) and Ganso (Nathan); Arias, Matheus Martins (Marrony) and Cano.

With 31 points, Fluminense is fourth in the Brazilian Championship. On Thursday, after the game against Bragantino, the club will measure forces with Fortaleza in the first clash of the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil.

+ Read more news from Fluminense

🎧 Listen to the podcast ge Fluminense 🎧