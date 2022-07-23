For Mara Maravilha, Daniela Mercury ‘disrespected Jesus’ | celebrities

Playback: Instagram Mara Maravilha accuses Daniela Mercury

Mara Maravilha spoke out against Daniela Mercury during an interview last Thursday. The former children’s presenter accuses the singer from Bahia of having “disrespected Jesus” during a speech about homosexuals at a show.

“If I have to talk, I’ll talk heavy… You can take a video of Daniela there, where she disrespected the Lord Jesus Christ and homosexuals. She was disrespectful when she said, ‘Because Jesus said he’s gay’. Is she offending gays? Like this? What’s the problem?… ‘Jesus, he’s v#$%’. It’s there on the internet. ‘Jesus, he’s a fag’. And not to mention a lot of profanity…”, said Mara on the Chupim program, on Metropolitana radio.

“I am for peace, for love, but there are things that are hypocrisy. It’s not because of her sexual preference, or anyone else’s. It’s not because of politics. But, I’m not defending either Lula or Bolsonaro, it’s for Brazil, for respect…. This made me choke…”, emphasized the presenter.

Next, Mara claims to have been the first person who introduced Daniella on television.

“Daniela, I am ashamed that one day I was the first person who introduced you on television to the Brazilian scene. The talent you have, for me, is erased when you show the human being that you have shown yourself. Gay parade when you win. Because when there was no fee offered, you didn’t participate, from what I’ve heard”, he shot. You are a shame!”.





