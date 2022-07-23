





Former ‘Power Rangers’ Actor Skylar DeLeon Sentenced to Death Photo: Reproduction/Daily Mail

Actor John Julius Jacobson Jr., whose stage name is Skylar DeLeon, who became famous in the TV series ‘Power Rangers’, was sentenced to death in California (USA) for theft and murder against the owners of a yacht. The crime was committed in 2004.

According to international vehicles, the actor had a turbulent life, despite having already enjoyed great fame and fortune.

Skylar DeLeon was born on the 12th of August 1979 in California, United States. He changed his name twice: the first time was before he got married and emancipated from his father. At the time, he claimed that his father abused him. Then, fortune came into her life by the name of Skylar DeLeon.

He first appeared in different children’s series, had a role in Power Rangers where he had a short-lived success. However, at age 20 he joined the US Navy, but for an unauthorized fifteen-day absence he was discharged.

In 2002, he married and had two children. But, he and his wife began to suffer from lack of money and decided to start committing crimes. According to international media, at first they stole small businesses. However, in 2004, when they met a couple who had a yacht for sale, they attacked the owners, with the help of accomplices, and forced them to cede ownership of the boat to them.

Then they tied them up and threw them into the sea. The bodies were never found. Several years later, one of the accomplices confessed to the crime and thus began the process against Skylar and his wife, which also ended up triggering the former actor’s confession.

Skylar was sentenced to death by lethal injection. However, due to the end of the death penalty in California, he will live out his days on death row. His wife received a life sentence without the possibility of parole.

In prison, the former actor changed his name and gender to Skylar Precious DeLeon. In addition, he also receives hormone therapy to look more feminine.