Frankfurt airport urges passengers to avoid black bags amid European air chaos | World

The chaos affecting European airports, overloaded with passengers trying to board planes for their summer vacation, amid a historic shortage of security, cleaning and reception staff, has prompted some locations to take drastic measures.

Frankfurt airport, the busiest in Germany and one of the most important in Europe, has resorted to an unprecedented request to travelers: use bags of any color, except black.

The boss of Fraport, the company that manages the airport, Stefan Schulte, said that in his warehouses there are at least 2,000 bags that still cannot be delivered to their owners (who have returned home or arrived at the vacation spot without their belongings).

“Many travelers use black suitcases, and this makes identification very difficult”, he argues.

To make this process easier for employees – and to ensure a faster turnaround – he asked that custom stickers or something colorful be placed on the dark bags. A cape could also be used or even a ribbon tied somewhere to make it more recognizable.

Another tip was criticized by the police: putting your home address on your suitcase. “This is opening the door to criminals,” the agents warned.

German media have questioned why airports are trying to blame travelers for the inconvenience instead of better preparing for the European summer season by hiring more staff.

Due to the pandemic, many airport companies, as well as airlines, have laid off a significant part of their employees, and now they are finding it difficult not only to rehire them, but also to face the avalanche of travelers after the lifting of almost all travel restrictions. imposed by the coronavirus pandemic.

The chaos at airports has affected Lisbon, Paris and Cologne, Germany, where scenes of passengers angered by missed or canceled flights, airlines overwhelmed by demand, fear of class action lawsuits for non-compliance with services and lost luggage scattered everywhere.

At London’s Heathrow airport, for example, administrators have asked airlines to limit the number of tickets offered and, in addition, to reduce the number of daily passengers to 100,000.