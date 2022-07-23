Fuel prices fall again in the week; gasoline drops below R$6, says ANP | Economy

Gasoline, diesel and ethanol prices fell again at gas stations this week, according to data from the National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP) released this Friday (22).

According to the ANP survey, the average price of a liter of gasoline dropped from R$6.07 to R$5.89, a decrease of 3%. This is the lowest level since the week ended on August 14 of last year (R$ 5,866). The maximum value found at the gas stations was R$ 7.75.

It was the fourth week in a row of a sharp drop in gasoline prices. During this period, the accumulated decline is 20%.

Already the average value of a liter of diesel went from R$7.48 to R$7.44, a reduction of 0.5%. The highest value found by the agency was R$ 8.99.

Last month, the prices of a liter of diesel and gasoline reached the highest nominal values ​​paid by consumers for fuel since the ANP began to carry out a weekly price survey in 2004.

Since fuel prices began to fall, however, diesel has seen a cumulative drop of just 1.7%.

Finally, the average price of ethanol went from R$4.41 to R$4.32, a drop of 2%. It is the lowest level since the week ended on July 10 of last year (R$ 4,273). Despite the average, the survey found an offer of ethanol for a maximum of R$ 7.89.

The ANP collected prices at more than 5,000 gas stations in Brazil. It is worth remembering that the final value of fuel prices at the pumps depends not only on the amounts charged at the refineries, but also on taxes and the profit margins of distributors and resellers.

The reduction of fuels feels the effect of the limitation of the Tax on the Circulation of Goods and Services (ICMS) adopted by the states after the project that creates a ceiling for the tax on items such as diesel, gasoline, electricity, communications and public transport was sanctioned. .

According to the text, these items are classified as essential and indispensable, which prevents states from charging a rate higher than the general rate, which varies from 17% to 18%, depending on the location. Until then, fuels and other goods that the project benefits were considered superfluous and paid, in some states, up to 30% ICMS.

In addition, last Wednesday, Petrobras carried out the first reduction of the year in the sale price of gasoline to refineries. The value of a liter went from R$ 4.06 to R$ 3.86 per liter.

Petrobras has been taking advantage of the reduction in Brent oil prices since February, which reached close to US$ 140 at the outbreak of the war in Ukraine and today hover around US$ 100.

According to the oil company, the reduction “follows the evolution of international reference prices, which have stabilized at a lower level for gasoline, and is consistent with Petrobras’ pricing practice, which seeks to balance its prices with the global market, but without passing on to domestic prices the cyclical volatility of international quotations and the exchange rate”.

After the 5% reduction, gasoline prices in Brazil were equal to those on the international market. According to a report released by the Brazilian Association of Fuel Importers (Abicom), the difference is only R$ 0.01 per liter of fuel. On the date of the reduction, gasoline in the Brazilian market was R$0.30 more expensive than abroad.