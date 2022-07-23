Gabi Lopes reveals unusual details about loss of virginity, breaks the silence and confesses: “Barbecue of the hymen”

Gabi Lopes started her acting career at an early age and it is clear that the actress has many curious facts to report. This past Thursday (21), the blonde was the guest of the podcast “PodDelas” and revealed some unusual facts about her personal life. Gabi she confessed that she once owned a matinee and told how she threw a party to celebrate the loss of her virginity.

“That beats matinee was mine, from Dudu It’s from Emilio. It’s pretty crazy to associate that I had a matinee, but I remember playing with dolls before going there with the Manu Gavassi. My maturation process took a long time, I played with dolls until I was 15 years old. I didn’t have sex, I was a virgin, but I had a company,” she said.

Then Gabi opened up about the time she held a celebration after having sex for the first time. the presenter, Tatá Estaniecki, confirmed the speech of the longtime friend. “hymen barbecue. It wasn’t me, it was my mother”, he said with a laugh. What did I save so much for, right?”, he clarified.

“I had that thought of a woman who blocked herself: ‘I don’t want to have sex with everyone, I don’t want to have sex, I want to work’. Ridiculous! chauvinism. I was like: ‘I can’t give it to everyone’. And my mother would say, ‘Gabriela, what an idiot! You don’t like the beach boy? Keep it!”, she finished.