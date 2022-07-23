Gabriel Jesus reveals that he had the opportunity to start his career at Corinthians

Striker Gabriel Jesus revealed that he could have started his career at Corinthians. Currently at Arsenal, in England, the athlete was approved in the club’s basic categories, but ended up having to give up the opportunity.

“I failed Portuguesa. Then, in São Paulo, in Cotia, I stayed for a week, I was approved. I stayed for two more weeks, but they didn’t give me accommodation. Leaving the North Zone every day for Morumbi was not enough. I went to Corinthians in Parque São Jorge. They liked me. They said ‘come, come’“, he told in participation in the podcast podPah.

After revealing that he was accepted at the Corinthians base, Gabriel Jesus explained the reasons that made him not remain at the club. According to him, the transportation logistics from Parque São Jorge to his school were not good, but in relation to the Palmeiras training place, yes.

“I stopped because of school. Then I went to Palmeiras, which had a bus that stopped in front of the Palmeiras bus in Parque Antártica”, explained the athlete.

Gabriel Jesus was promoted to the main squad of Palmeiras in 2015 and stayed until 2017. In the period, curiously, he lost a Brazilian title disputed directly with Timão. After that, the striker transferred to football abroad.