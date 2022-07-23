Gasoline and inflation will fall, but there will still be a month left at the end of the salary – 07/23/2022

Gasoline prices and electricity rates will recede and pull inflation rates down. In analysts’ projections, the IPCA (Broad Consumer Price Index) should close 2022 in the vicinity of 7.5%, perhaps even closer to 7%. Fall from the 9% high forecast until June, but still bursting the ceiling of the range of the target system, which is 5% in 2022, to center at 3.5%.

This predicted decline in the inflation rate, which should begin to materialize with deflation in July, can help in President Jair Bolsonaro’s electoral narratives. But it should not bring significant relief to people’s pockets, especially lower-income groups, who focus their budgets on food expenditures.

According to projections by consultancy MCM, one of the largest and most influential in the market, gasoline prices are expected to close 2022 with a 12% drop compared to the amount charged at pumps at the start of the year, while residential energy rates would be 20%. cheaper. Also, the increase in urban transport fares will not exceed 3%.

Based on this estimate, the average value of a liter of gasoline would drop to BRL 5.30, still BRL 1 above the average price in effect at the beginning of 2020. The value would remain almost 30% higher than that recorded in May 2020 , when the international price of oil registered a record low.

On the other side of the inflationary march, MCM’s projections put diesel, bottled gas, medicines and food. The price of diesel, the derivative that most contaminates other prices, according to MCM’s forecasts, will end the year 40% above that practiced at the beginning of 2022. In the same period, drug prices will increase by 12% and food in the households will rise a heavy 15%. The value of the gas cylinder can rise by 10% in the year.

There are two main reasons for the expected reduction in gasoline prices. The first and most relevant is the decline in international oil prices. Prices are falling amid a loss of pace in demand, which could retract further as signs of recession in the global economy predictably intensify, despite supply restrictions resulting from the war in Ukraine and sanctions on Russian oil exports. .

Federal tax cuts and the state ICMS also contribute to opening spaces for price reductions at pumps. According to studies by economist Eduardo Costa Pinto, professor at the IE – UFRJ (Institute of Economics at the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro) and specialist in oil policies, based on the PPI (Import Price Parity) policy, the room for maneuver at the moment for distributors to set prices at pumps, it reaches 30%, even with the recent rises in the exchange rate of the dollar against the real. Costa Pinto estimates that about a third of that space comes from tax cuts.

Once the estimated pressure on the prices of food, bottled gas, and medicines is confirmed, the reduction of 1.5 points to 2 percentage points in 2022 inflation should not be so felt in people’s pockets. At the supermarket, prices will continue to be high and rising, with only less pronounced increases in some cases.

Inflation rising at a slower pace does not necessarily mean falling prices. If a product or service cost R$100 and now costs R$120, inflation in the period was 20%. But if, later, from R$120 it rose to R$125, the price continued to increase, but inflation was only 4%.

Bolsonaro will be able to add cents of price reductions and tenths of inflation indices as arguments to beat his government’s bass drum during the election period. But, for the vast majority of the population, the daily life of “lack of a month at the end of the salary” will continue as hard as it already was.