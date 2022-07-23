Gasoline: price drops for the fourth week and goes to R$ 6/liter – 07/22/2022 – Market

The price of gasoline dropped another 2.9% at Brazilian stations this week, returning to a level equivalent to that recorded in April 2021, in inflation-adjusted values. It is the fourth consecutive week of decline, with an accumulated reduction of 20.3%.

According to the ANP (National Agency for Petroleum, Gas and Biofuels), the average price of gasoline in the country was R$ 5.89 per liter this week. The value already has the impact of transfers of the 4.9% cut promoted by Petrobras in its refineries on Tuesday (19).

The drop in recent weeks is mainly a result of cuts in federal and state taxes on fuel, the result of bills passed by Congress with the support of the federal government to reverse damage to its image on the eve of the election.

The government estimated that the measures would bring down the average price of gasoline by R$1.55 per litre. According to the ANP, the accumulated drop has already reached R$ 1.50 per liter.

With the consecutive drops, the ANP has already found gasoline approaching R$ 5 per liter. In Passos (MG), for example, the product was found at R$ 5.09, the lowest value this week. The most expensive gasoline was found in Altamira (PA), at R$ 7.75. .

This Friday, President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) issued a decree extending the fulfillment of targets for the purchase of carbon credits by the fuel sector, which should expand the price reduction in the coming weeks.

Afterwards, he visited a post in Brasília with the Minister of Mines and Energy, Adolfo Sachsida, to celebrate the decree and the drop in prices.

The measure should help to reduce the price of diesel, which was less impacted by the tax cuts, as it already had zero federal taxes and, in most states, already had an ICMS rate below the ceiling established by a law passed at the end of June.

According to the ANP, the fuel was sold this week at an average price of R$7.44 per liter, 0.5% lower than the previous week. Since the end of June, the accumulated drop is only 1.7%.

More benefited by the measures approved by Congress, the price of ethanol dropped 2% this week, to R$ 4.32 per liter. Since the end of June, the accumulated drop is 11.3%. Várzea Grande (MT) had the cheapest ethanol in the country this week, at R$3.53.

The government estimates that the product may have an additional reduction of R$ 0.19 per liter, on average, with the constitutional amendment that restored the tax advantage of biofuels over fossil fuels.

According to the ANP, CNG (vehicle natural gas) was sold in the country at R$5.08 per cubic meter, down 0.4% from the previous week. The product is also on a downward curve, with an accumulated decline of 3.6% in four weeks,

The price of cooking gas was sold at R$ 111.80 per 13-kilogram cylinder, 0.3% lower than the previous week.