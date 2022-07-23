Gasoline prices in Brazil are lower than the world average

A survey by Global Petrol Prices shows that the average price charged per liter of gasoline in Brazil is lower than the global average. According to data from the site, it is R$6.07 in Brazil, against R$7.74 around the globe.

To the United States, for example, the fuel costs R$ 6.82 per liter. The survey, carried out on July 18, covers 168 countries. At the ranking, the price of gasoline in Brazil is lower than in 123 of them. In other words: the Brazilian average is well below the largest on the planet.

According to information on the website, the most expensive value appears in Hong Kong: R$ 16.26 per litre. For the rest of China, it’s R$ 7.55.

“The differences between gasoline prices in different countries are due to various types of taxes and subsidies for gasoline,” says the portal. “All countries buy oil on international markets at the same prices but impose different taxes.”

The average price of gasoline in all Brazilian states comes falling in the last three weeksaccording to the records of Oil National Agency. In the days before the beginning of the fall, the national average reached R$ 7.39. The reduction began after Jair Bolsonaro, president of the Republic, signed the law that limits the collection of ICMS on this fuel.