Geisy Arruda forgets to put on a bra and volume ends up escaping her blouse: “Rosinha?”

Did it go bad? Geisy Arruda, digital influencer and fitness muse, returned to controversy on her Instagram this Friday afternoon (22). The muse forgot to put on a bra and almost showed too much.

“I don’t like you then!” He doesn’t like it because he doesn’t know me, if he did, he would LOVED me! #sextou! Malvadona!”, he wrote in the caption of the publication. In the clicks, Geisy Arruda shows off her new haircut and impressed her fans on social media, also because of her cleavage.

“You look really mean, I love it”, said a fan in the comments field. “This woman is impossible, what an incredible body”, pointed out another one, putting some fire emojis.

Geisy Arruda reveals that he is raising a lot with adult platforms

During an interview with UOL, Geisy Arruda revealed that she always earns a good income from her OnlyFans account, an adult content platform.

“I bet on this market first, people were very afraid. But I breathe shit. It’s my livelihood,” said the celebrity. “It’s extra good money and it helps a lot. It’s like posing nude every week, only now it’s virtual.”

Geisy Arruda also states that she doesn’t spend much on the materials she buys: “I’m going to 25 de Março, I buy all the decorations. You have to be creative. I make themed photos and videos. I take care of all the photos myself, I don’t leave it in anyone’s hands”.

