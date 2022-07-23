Gil do Vigor exposes BBB registration video, stirs the web and asks his followers: “Don’t judge me…”

Gil do Vigor is one of the darlings of the internet and much of the economist’s success is due to the degree of identification of Brazilians with the personality of Pernambuco. This Friday (22), the global chose to give gifts to the followers and released the initial registration video that it made to try for the spot in the BBB 21.

In the content, the doctor makes his origins clear and shows confidence from the first seconds. in the caption, Gilberto asks netizens not to mock. “Don’t judge me, I was angry [risos]“, he asked. It is worth remembering that the academic came to be in fourth place in his edition of the Big Brother Brazil.

“Hello, Big Brother Brazil! My name is GilbertoI am 28 years old, I speak of Janga Paulistaa city of PernambucoI’m doing a PhD in Economics, I’m in my second year and what brings me here to apply for you is that I’m the next Big Brother Brazil champion“, began the famous.

“I come from public school, I am a very humble person, who had to fight a lot to get where I am, and against expectations, and fighting against what people said and society itself, I was never one to accept silently what people made decisions for me, because I am very firm, I have a very strong personality, I am happy, playful, I love to play with people, I love being among people, I am very communicative, I am not afraid of position“, finished.