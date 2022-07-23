Gil do Vigor publishes his registration video for ‘BBB 21’ | BBB



Gil do Vigor in registration video for ‘BBB 21’ – Reproduction / Instagram

Published 07/22/2022 1:36 pm

Rio – Gil do Vigor used social networks, this Friday, to publish his registration video for the reality show “BBB 21”, on Rede Globo. At the time, the economist did not reach the final, with Camila de Lucas, Fiuk and Juliette, but won the sympathy of the public. “Don’t judge me, I was angry,” he joked in the caption of the post on Instagram.

In the video, Gil introduces himself and demonstrates that he is confident in being the winner of the competition. “Hello, Big Brother Brazil! My name is Gilberto, I’m 28 years old, I’m talking about Janga Paulista, a city in Pernambuco, I’m doing a doctorate in economics, I’m in the second year and what brings me here to register for you is that I am the next champion of Big Brother Brazil”, he began.

“I come from public school, I am a very humble person, who had to fight a lot to get where I am, and against expectations, and fighting against what people said and society itself, I was never one to quietly accept the that people decided for me, because I am very firm, I have a very strong personality, I am happy, playful, I love playing with people, I love being among people, I am very communicative, I am not afraid of position myself”, said Gil.

The former BBB also said that he had already done missionary work with the church and claimed to be disciplined, as well as courageous. “I’m very good with rules, I know how to respect hierarchies, I know how to work under pressure, I’m sure that all my experience, my success and all the things I’ve been through in my life were preparing me to get to Big Brother Brazil. Why? Because I could never be afraid, because the poor cannot be afraid, because the struggle is constant and danger is everywhere. So I’m going to be afraid to position myself in Big Brother, afraid of criticism? I don’t need to, because mine whole life was like that.”

Gil also admitted that he saw competition as an opportunity for self-knowledge and that he would strive to push the limits. “I’ll want to know myself too. In the nomination, I wouldn’t be afraid to nominate a friend of mine. The game is a positioning, I’ll be there to make a strategy for me to win. It’s a game that only one will take a million reais So there’s no such thing as making friends. What am I going to lose? I’m going to have two chances: to lose or to win a million and a half. I arrived at my doctorate with a lot of suffering! I’m very happy for the things I’ve achieved”, he said.

